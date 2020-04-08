Batman is FINALLY Giving Batmobiles To Gotham Police

Warning! Spoilers for Batman: Curse of the White Knight #eight Beneath

By the final web page of the newest problem of Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Batman is no extra, Bruce Wayne is in jail, and the GCPD has a brand new fleet of Batmobiles so as to add to their storage. The conclusion of Sean Murphy and Matt Hollingsworth’s eight-issue miniseries noticed an unpredictable decision to the battle between Azrael and Batman, and in alternate for realizing his true ancestry, the Darkish Knight unmasked himself to the individuals of Gotham. Batman has made good on his promise and turned himself in, however not earlier than leaving the collection on a critical cliffhanger.

Beforehand, Batman was reeling from the revelation that an act of treachery and stolen identification made his entire household historical past a lie. Throughout Gotham’s founding, the “true” historical past goes that Edmond Wayne was killed by his companion in (prison) enterprise, Bakkar, in an effort to settle a debt between their two households. Bakkar stole Edmond Wayne’s identification, fathered Bruce Wayne’s ancestors, and proceeded to construct the Gotham Batman protects at present. Azrael (aka John Paul Valley), alternatively, is descended from a son Edmond Wayne fathered out of wedlock.

This information that the Wayne’s aren’t the noble founders and even the actual individuals he thought they have been, sends Batman into a private disaster that solely Harleen Quinzel, (as soon as a licensed psychiatrist), can snap him out of. It is then Batman declares his secret identification to the entire metropolis. Fortuitously, the billionaire’s eloquence saved the day, and the individuals of Gotham appeared to empathize along with his plight. After all of the horrors delivered by Azrael, and an unmasked Batman’s promise to defeat him, Gotham teamed up with the Darkish Knight for one final battle.

Most of this problem is dedicated to a closing showdown as Azrael plots to destroy the Gotham Reservoir, flooding the town. It turns into clear instantly that Batman intends to kill Azrael, regardless of a heartfelt plea from Dick Grayson. Azrael taunts Batman along with his heritage. He argues that Bruce Wayne’s household are usurpers, and that he, as Azrael, is the true protector of Gotham, and that he alone has the power to do what is crucial by killing Gotham’s worst criminals. The 2 battle with swords till an errant blow nicks the incorrect a part of Azrael’s neck. Regardless of his earlier intent, the wound startles Batman, and he tries to save lots of Valley. As he lays dying, Azrael affirms and forgives Batman, however the truth that he’s seemingly taken a life ensures that Bruce Wayne will flip himself in.

In the end, Batman follows by means of on his plans – Batmobiles are donated to the GCPD, Wayne Enterprises is was a bunch of charity organizations, and his whole fortune is given away. However, within the closing pages, it seems that Bruce Wayne has a plan. He waves off his associates’ makes an attempt to assist him escape, and eventually lands in jail, when he’s approached by a navy officer. One who “is aware of Batmans’ methods”, with the final identify, “Todd”. The Finish. This appears like a reference to Jason Todd, giving him a brand new route or future in some way. If that’s the case, Murphy and Hollingsworth might undoubtedly add one other house run to their Elseworlds character research.

The conclusion of this collection presents fairly a bit to the Batman story. Right here’s an event the place the Darkish Knight seemingly breaks his solely rule. He feels unhealthy about it, certain, however when every little thing comes crashing down round him, when he loses his historical past, his associates, and when another man is leaping round in a nicer model of his swimsuit, he loses himself a bit bit. Azrael may even argue that he loses a chunk of his soul. In the long run, Azrael was a killer who could have been fated to die, and apparently, Bruce Wayne actually did wish to go to jail – however Curse of the White Knight pushed the boundaries of a heroic story, and succeeded in its makes an attempt to develop the ethics of Batman.

