Batman Fights LEX LUTHOR In New Animated Series Comic

The DC Animated Universe variations of Batman and Lex Luthor are going through off in a brand new comedian e-book sequence. True to the title, Batman: The Adventures Proceed #1 picks up the place Batman: the Animated Series leaves off by creating new tales from the cartoon’s authentic writers. The primary situation begins as an easy battle between Batman and an enormous robotic earlier than constructing right into a successor to the basic Superman/Batman crossovers of the DCAU.

Batman: The Adventures Proceed is written by Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, two writers from the early ’90s tv present Batman: The Animated Series. Ty Templeton handles the artwork and Monica Kubina colours in a mode closely harking back to each the unique cartoon and the comics that tied into it, like Harley Quinn’s first comics story Mad Love. The unique sequence crossed over with Superman: The Animated Series with the movie-length storyline “World’s Best”, which this situation references.

Concern 1 begins with Batman encountering an enormous robotic on the rampage via Gotham streets. Batman tries a mixture of Batarangs and scolding to discourage it from ransacking a Wayne Tech facility, however the automaton is unaffected by each approaches and whooshes away. The Darkish Knight is stymied and reluctantly breaks from the investigation to attend a social occasion when he learns that BTAS love curiosity Veronica Vreeland might be there.

Lex Luthor stops by to interrupt Bruce and Veronica’s dialog, however his actual curiosity is a basic Luthor transfer: subtly gloating with out instantly implicating himself. He complains about earlier dangerous experiences with Gotham (within the aforementioned World’s Best) and coyly asks Bruce what the robotic made away with. When Bruce does not take the bait, he walks away with a smirk. Then, when Batman tracks down the robotic’s vacation spot, he is blindsided by a blast from the precise thief: Luthor, in his battle armor.

That is hardly a surprising twist, nevertheless it’s one which units up for an thrilling second situation. Batman and Lex Luthor have butted heads not directly a number of instances just lately: within the enterprise world in The Batman’s Grave, and in a battle between Luthor and The Batman Who Laughs within the Hell Arisen miniseries. However it is a uncommon occasion of the 2 iconic DC characters in direct battle. It isn’t a crossover or a team-up, it is merely a hero being hit by one other hero’s nemesis. Might this be an indication of extra battles between the 2 billionaires to come back? Both means, seeing these two incarnations collectively once more is a deal with for followers who grew up with the DCAU.

Batman: The Adventures Proceed #1 is offered now digitally from DC Comics.

