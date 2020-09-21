BARC Result 2020 – Check BARC OCES DGFS Result Online at www.barconlineexam.in:

The Bhaba Atomic Research Center has declared the notification of BARC Result 2020 of the BARC, OCES, and DGFS on the official site www.barconlineexam.in. So the candidates who are appeared in the Scientific Officer written examination they can check their exam result on to the official site. The written exam conducted in the month of 12th March 2020 to 20th March 2020. The BARC has been published the merit list on 15th April 2020.

The Bhaba Atomic Research Center is commonly known as its short name BARC. The Bhaba Atomic Research Center (BARC) established on 3rd January 1954. The BARC is India’s premier Research facility based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The BARC arranges research in exhausted fuel dispensation and safe removals of nuclear desecrate and operates several achieve reactors across India.

The BARC has organized the written exam of OCES and DGFS on the 12th March to 20th March 2020 for the higher up jobs of scientific offers through OCES (One-year Orientation course for Engineering graduates and science PG) and DGFS (DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics PG).

The written examination conducted in various places in India. Now it declares the result notification on the official site. So the candidates who are looking for this exam they can check their exam result.

After completion of the written test candidates warmly waiting for that exam result. So here one good news for that students they can able to check their exam result, the BARC is going to declare their exam result on to the official site.

The selection process of the OCES and DGFS training program based on the written test and then the interview process. Candidates also get the GATE 2020 Scorecard into consideration for the final shortlisting of candidates.

Name of the Organization: Bhaba Atomic Research Center (BARC)

Name of the Exam: BARC OCES/ DGFS Exam 2020

Result Date: Declared very soon

How to check the BARC Exam Result 2020?

The Bhaba Atomic Research Center has been declared the result 2020 notification at the official site. So the candidates who are looking for the OCES/ DGFS examination they can check their result. Candidates may follow the steps to check their BARC Result 2018.

First, go to on official site barcon line exam.in. On the home page find the link and click on “BARC Result 2020”. Now enter your registration number and date of birth. Then the result will be displayed on your screen. Take a print out for further use.

Official Site: www.barconlineexam.in