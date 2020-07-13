Barbara Mori returns and confronts terrorists in ‘The Negotiator’

-A group of terrorists will unleash chaos in La Negociadora.

But, unlike the ideological extremism that guides current groups in the Middle East, what will move this group of criminals will be personal revenge.

“It begins with being a motive that has to do with idealism, but the viewer can see that it is becoming a very personal struggle on the part of those who lead the cell and those who want to defeat.

“There is not only an idealism discourse to defend a political, social and economic position, because it is a pretext for grudges from the past and things that are closely guarded,” explained in an interview Adrián Ladrón, who plays “Farolito”, one of the terrorists. .

The series stars Bárbara Mori, who plays Eugenia Sánchez, the person in charge of negotiating for the criminals to free the hostages.

Contrary to Sánchez’s commitment, his character, admits Ladrón, is quite selfish.

“He is a hacker, a computer expert who is part of the terrorist cell, but he has a double life because he is also the son of people who hold positions as public officials.

“I was able to explore the character’s mask and his social irresponsibility because for him it is like a game. He communicates with the negotiator by phone, but he has an attraction for her because he has known her for years, ”said the actor.

For the protagonist of the film The 4th Company, a success of the program is that it also explores the current situation of social networks and how, by being behind the screens, people change their personality and bring out the worst in themselves.

Claro Video’s production does not yet have a release date, but the Ariel winner considers that it does not bear similarities to series related to drug trafficking.

“The tone of the series is fun and action, but it does not frivolize the situation. He does not touch violence to foment it as in other projects with little investigation, which idealizes organized crime and makes it seem cool to be a narco. That seems very unpleasant to me.

“In this case, we are talking about the consequences for someone who cannot imagine how serious it is to be part of a terrorist cell. like my character, ”said Ladrón.