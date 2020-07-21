Barbara Fedida will leave ABC News after an investigation into racist comments

ABC News chief commercial affairs officer Barbara Fedida is leaving the division after an internal investigation into racist remarks against on-air talent, including “Good Morning America” ​​star Robin Roberts.

The parent company, Walt Disney Co., announced Fedida’s departure Monday in a memorandum to the employees of Walt Disney Television President Peter Rice, which was obtained by The Times.

“The investigation confirmed that Ms Fedida made some of the racially callous unacceptable comments attributed to her,” Rice said. “She also confirmed that Ms. Fedida drove roughly and sometimes used rude and inappropriate language.”

Rice also said that “the investigation found no basis for claims that Ms. Fedida was the subject of dozens of human resource complaints and that ABC News spent millions of dollars on confidential settlements related to Ms. Fedida, as alleged in some press accounts ”.

Fedida has been on administrative leave since June 13 after the release of a HuffPost report that recounted a discussion of “Good Morning America” ​​co-host Roberts’ contract in which the executive allegedly said the network was not asking him Roberts to “pick cotton.”

Fedida also apparently used the term “Low Rent” to describe Sunny Hostin, a black co-host in “The View.” In discussing the network value of former Black Kendis Gibson’s correspondent, she allegedly said that ABC News would spend more money on toilet paper.

The HuffPost story also said there were deals with former ABC News employees who complained about Fedida’s behavior.

From left, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the set of “Good Morning America” ​​in 2018. (Paula Lobo / Associated Press)

Fedida has been a key executive in the ranks of ABC News since 2011, providing strong support for division president James Goldston and his predecessor Ben Sherwood. She started online in 1989 as a production assistant and had a five-year tenure as director of talent development for CBS News from 2006-11.

The news executive recruited and helped develop much of the on-air talent featured in “Good Morning America” and “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir,” which has been the most-watched show on television since the coronavirus outbreak. .

He also helped renew the morning talk show “The View,” which in recent years has become a must-stop for politicians on the campaign trail. While ABC News does not have the influence of a 24-hour news network, in recent years it has generated decent profits for the company.

Barbara Hostida, co-host of “The View,” Sunny Hostin, second from right, was reportedly called “Low Rent.” (Walt Disney Television)

Fedida was also known as a tough negotiator when it came to making deals with talent in the air. While she had a reputation in the television news industry for being forceful, the alleged racist comments reported by HuffPost were a surprise to many of her colleagues on the network.

The overthrow adds her to the list of media executives who have lost their jobs after cases of racist or callous behavior as the country goes through the calculation of race relations after George’s death on May 25. Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

Those discussions have already led to changes in various media organizations where management was found to be unresponsive to concerns about diversity and fair treatment in the workplace.

