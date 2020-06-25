BAOU Hall ticket 2020 – BAOU admit card 2020 – BPP, CCC, CIC and CPCS Hall Ticket download at www.baou.edu.in

BAOU hall ticket 2020 – BAOU admits card 2020 – BPP, CCC, CIC and CPCS Hall Ticket download at www.baou.edu.in:

The Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University is going to declare the notification of the BAOU Admit Card 2020 BPP, CCC, CIC, and CPCS Hall Ticket on the official site at www.baou.edu.in. SO the students who want to appear in the BAOU examination they can download their Hall Ticket from the official site. The University conducts the theory exam for those students who are studying under the distance education mode. There are a large number of candidates considering BAOU University.

The Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University is commonly known as its short form BAOU. The BAOU established by the Act No. 14 of 1994 passed by the Gujarat State Legislature and agreed to by the Governor of Gujarat on 27th July 1994. The BAOU is the seventh Open University in the country regarding their establishment. The Headquarter of the University located in the Ahmedabad. The university offers 72 programs with an enrollment of more than 100000 learners. The university conducts the test for the students to check their ability and now it declares the notification of the BAOU Hall Ticket 2020 on the official site at www.baou.edu.in.

The BAOU University announce the information of the BAOU Admit card 2020 is available on the official website at www.baou.edu.in. SO the candidates who are studying at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University and who want to appear in the examination they can download their Admit Card from the official site. The university provides the various UF and PG courses for the students. If candidates are going to attend in February, then they must download their Admit Card now. The University released the notification for the courses are BPP, CCC, CIC, and CPCS.

As per the official advertisement, the candidates who were studying at the BAOU University can download the BAOU Admit Card 2020 from the official site at www.baou.edu.in. The Admit card is the primary document for the candidates for examination use. It contains important details of the students and exams like exam venue, exam date & time candidates name and roll number, and other necessary details.

Name of the University: Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU)

Name of the course: BPP, CCC, CIC, and CPCS

Post Category: BAOU Admit Card 2020 – BPP, CCC, CIC, and CPCS

How to download the BAOU Admit Card 2020?

The candidates who want to seem in the BAOU exam they must visit the official site of it www.baou.edu.in. Then on the page select the link “BAOU Hall Ticket 2020” and click on that. Then enter your 12 digit registration number and program code and click on the download option. Then take a print out for the further use.

Official site: www.baou.edu.in