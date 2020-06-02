Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 For Chartered Accountants Vacancies Apply Online bankofmaharashtra.in:

The Bank of Maharashtra is declaring the latest Chartered Accountants recruitments through their official portal bankofmaharashtra.in. The official Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 is available at the bank’s site and offers around 110 vacancies here.

Vacancies such as Chartered Accountants, Engineers in various fields, Chief Manager, and many more jobs are available here. Interested candidates may apply for their desired posts and get government jobs. Such banking vacancies are so prevalent these days that aspirants have to attract into it.

Essential qualification details are available here for which interested candidates should read first. After reading it, they may apply via online mode of application. Moreover, different selection procedures shall conduct. And then candidates will get their jobs in the Bank of Maharashtra as per their experience and qualification. For more details, go to the official portal site bankofmaharashtra.in.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 110 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Chief Manager Balance Sheet (Scale-IV): 01 Post

Chartered Accountants: 100 Posts

Chief Manager –Taxation (Scale-IV) : 01 Post

Chief Manager – Civil Engineer: 01 Post

Electrical Engineer: 02 Posts

Fire Engineer: 01 Post

Civil Engineer: 04 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have their Graduation degree from their relevant field of study to apply for the Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 here. Further, candidates with their Degree in Engineering may also apply for Engineering field vacancies.

Aspirants must have good marks/ percentage throughout their degree as well as they should have a certificate through a government recognized institute or university.

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 21 to 35 years to apply here for these banking vacancies. Candidates of SC/ ST/ PWD and Ex-Servicemen categories will also get age relaxation into their upper age limit.

For more details regarding, upper age limit aspirants may get details from the bankofmaharashtra.in the official notification.

Registration Fees:

For applying to this recruitment’s any vacancy, candidates need to pay the registration fees as per their category. Essential payment details are available below:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 600/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates: 100/- rupees

Selection Procedures:

As per any other banking recruitment, there will be some selection procedures to select the most eligible aspirants. There might be Group Discussion followed by Personal Interview. Candidates need to attend these screening procedures as per the schedule.

Soon, the official site will publish a detailed schedule for these selection procedures. Candidates may get to know more of it as well as perform better at the time of these proceedings.

Bank of Maharashtra Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their salary as per the post for which they are applying. As the Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 is offering various Grade II and Grade IV posts, the relative pay scale will pay to candidates.

For Grade II Posts: From 31,705/- to 45,950/- rupees

For Grade IV Posts: From 50,030/- to 60,820/- rupees

Steps To Apply For Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2020:

To apply here, candidates first need to log on to the official portal. The official site is bankofmaharashtra.in On the Home Page, search for the “Careers” section. Go to that link and Go in the “Recruitment Process” Link. Through the “Current Openings” go further. Search for this notification in “Recruitment of CA, CM (Balance Sheet), CM (Taxation), Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineer & Fire Engineer Project 2020.” Read all the instructions in it. Then Go to the APPLY ONLINE link. Select the post for which you are applying. Enter all the required details. Pay registration fees as per available modes. Complete all procedures before the last date. At last, get a print of the filled form.

Official Site: www.bankofmaharashtra.in