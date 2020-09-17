Bank Of India Recruitment 2020 | Apply Online For BOI Officers Posts 214 Vacancies | @ bankofindia.co.in

Exciting news for all the job seekers. Bank of India has released the official notification for the Recruitment for 214 BOI Officers which include (Credit, IT, and Other Posts). The official website to apply for the Bank of India Recruitment is www.bankofindia.co.in.

All the aspirants who are interested in doing a job at one of the best banks, Bank of India after graduation are excited to know about the BOI Recruitment 2020. It is sure that the Bank of India, Mumbai is currently opening out to provide employment to 214 applicants who can apply for the post of BOI Officers.

Bank of India did come up with the amazing news, this week, for the people who are searching for a decent job. The recruitment process will be for the post of BOI Officers in various streams up to Scale-IV.

As per the details in the official notification released by the Bank of India Recruitment Board, there is a total of 214 vacant posts for which graduates can apply. It will be possible that if you are among the best and most eligible candidates then you will be able to get the job at Bank of India for the post of a BOI Officer.

It is sure that all the students who are preparing for the government exams will find it a helpful and excellent opportunity to get a government job. The only thing that you will have to make sure is to apply to the BOI Recruitment 2020-21.

If you are looking for complete information about the BOI Recruitment 2020 then this article is what you should read out carefully till the end. It will be possible for the applicants to apply for the post of BOI Officers online. You need to make sure that you are submitting the application form before the last date to apply for the Bank of India Recruitment. Let us move forward in the article to get a more clear idea about the Bank of India Application Procedure.

Bank Of India Recruitment 2020-21 Notification

Such exciting news it is for all the job seekers, as Bank of India invites application from all the candidates who are eligible enough to offer them a post of BOI Officer. The applicants will be able to get Bank of India Officers Post that will include JMGS-I, MMGS-II, MMGS-III, SMGS-IV in different streams. It is essential for all the candidates to know that they must apply for only one post and if any candidate found to have applied on multiple posts then the application will not be accepted.

All the aspirants who have an interest in becoming a BOI Officer must keep in mind that the online application process for the Bank of India recruitment will begin from 16-09-20 to 30-09-20. It is recommended for all the applicants to apply through the official website of the Bank of India i.e. www.bankofindia.co.in. No other modes of application will be considered by the recruitment board of Bank of India. You must have to make sure that you are able to submit the application before the last date of the online application.

Before applying for the BOI Recruitment 2020, you need to check all the eligibility criteria available on the official notification. Such as age criteria, experience, educational qualifications, and many more that you will find on the official website of BOI.

The candidate must have an age range between 20 to 38 years as of 01-09-2020. The selection process of the candidates will depend on the number of applications that are received from the candidates. You must also know that you will have to be prepared as the selection procedure may consist of online tests, group discussions, and/or personal interviews.

After the selection process is finished, all the applicants will get the posting anywhere in India.

One thing that you must make sure to do before you start to apply for the BOI Recruitment is to read thoroughly the official notification. So that you can be able to get a more clear idea of all the eligibility criteria and other details. Now, let us move forward to know about the application procedure for the Bank of India Officer Post.

How To Apply For BOI Officers Recruitment 2020-21 Online?

If you do not have any idea of how you should apply online for the Bank of India Recruitment then you will only need to follow a few steps. We did mention here some of the steps that are so easy and simple to follow for applying online on the official website of BOI i.e. www.bankofindia.co.in. The applicants must read the following steps carefully to apply for BOI Recruitment properly.

Step 1: First of all, you will need to open the official website on a laptop or pc with a proper internet connection.

Step 2: You need to open the “Recruitment” section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on “Bank Of India Officer Notification 2020” and download it

Step 4: Read the notification thoroughly and then click on “Apply Online”

Step 5: Enter all the essential details and pay the application fee through available options and submit it

Step 6: After submitting, you will get the application form

Step 7: Download or take a printout