LONDON (1) – The Bank of England said it will offer 12-week U.S. dollar funds starting on Wednesday, half of a switch by six of the world’s most important central banks to ease strains in worldwide markets and maintain liquidity by manner of the coronavirus catastrophe.

The BoE will preserve a sequence of enhanced weekly repo operations with a maturity of 84 days until late Would possibly, it said in an announcement.

Present weekly repos for one-week dollar funds will proceed unchanged, the BoE said.

