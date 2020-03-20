Bank of America adds 1,700 support staff in March

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America emblem is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York Metropolis, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Image

(1) – Bank of America Corp’s (BAC.N) shopper monetary establishment has employed 1,700 people in vital support roles to this point this month, a spokesman acknowledged on Friday, as a result of the commerce faces a surge in buyer support demand as a result of of coronavirus points.

The second largest U.S. monetary establishment by property had roughly 208,000 staff at 12 months end, in response to filings.

Whereas most of firm America has been compelled to dramatically reduce operations as a result of of the shortly spreading coronavirus outbreak, banks have been beneath pressure to keep up vital infrastructure like ATMs, monetary establishment branches and shopping for and promoting flooring open for enterprise and to provide support for purchasers adversely affected by the pandemic.

Bank of America launched a quantity of support measures for small corporations and clients, along with deferred funds on financial institution playing cards, auto loans and mortgages in addition to refunds for checking account costs. Requests for refunds and deferrals are handled on a case-by-case basis, the monetary establishment acknowledged in an announcement late Thursday.

“We’re going to proceed to provide helpful entry to the required corporations they rely upon, and the additional assist and support they need all through this robust interval,” shopper monetary establishment head Dean Athanasia acknowledged in an announcement.

Banks have been balancing the need to protect customer-facing operations with defending staff and curbing the unfold of the pandemic.

Earlier this week JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), an important U.S. monetary establishment by property, acknowledged it might shortly shut 20% of its division group in mild of the pandemic and pay a $1,000 bonus to frontline staff working with purchasers all through the effectively being catastrophe.

All of Bank of America’s 4,300 branches all through remained open as of Friday, a spokesperson acknowledged.

On Tuesday the monetary establishment launched a $100 million donation for coronavirus support efforts to take care of medical response functionality, meals insecurity, and coaching in mild of faculty closures.

Reporting by Imani Moise; Modifying by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang

