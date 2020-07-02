Attristech Result Bangalore University Results – BU Result 2020 Declared at www.attristech.com:
Bangalore University announced BU results in 2020 for under graduated and posted graduated streams such as BA, B.com, M.Com, BCA, BBA, B.ED, M.ED, MBA, Ph.D., BE, ME, BTech, MTech, MCA, LLB at official site www.attristech.com or www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in. Which taken during November and December for different academic courses? So All those Bangalore University students who appeared in this examination which was conducted by Bangalore University can check their results on the main portal site. The official website of Bangalore University is www.attristech.com or www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.
Bangalore University Results in 2020 – BU Result:
Recently Bangalore University announced its Bangalore University Result for their BA, B.com, M.Com, BCA, BBA, B.ED, M.ED, MBA, Ph.D., BE, ME, BTech, MTech, MCA, LLB students at their official site. So stay tuned for us. Keep visiting us for latest updates.
Some results declared by the examination controller of Bangalore University and all pending results of Bangalore University Exam 2020 will be declared very soon on the main portal of the Bangalore University.
Attristech Result – Bangalore University Results in 2020 (B.Sc, BCA, BA, BBM, B.Com, M.Com, MBA, MCA, LLB, M.Ed.) Syllabus, Timetable:
All the latest notifications about Bangalore University Results in 2020/ Harris Tech Result 2020 is available here. Get detailed information for various upcoming results to be declared soon for Bangalore University and other important details. Students can get all the essential information for their exams and results, which are currently into the BU and are eagerly waiting for their Bangalore University Results 2020 to be released. They need to keep visiting the official results portal of the university and read below latest announcements.
Bangalore University Exams 2020:
For the current academic year, the Bangalore University completed their end semester/ year-end examinations, and all of the related students attended their consideration. There were more than thousands of students who appeared for their examinations and completed it as per the schedule. More of candidates were into their different courses including Graduate, Under Graduate, and Post Graduate Courses.
Associated courses such as B.Sc, BCA, BA, BBM, B.Com, M.Com, MBA, MCA, LLB, M.Ed, and much more associated with these exams. Many students were into their First Year, Second Year as well as Final Year in which they have completed their year-end examinations. Since their exams completed, all the students are eagerly waiting for their result declaration. But the result has not yet been released. Hence candidates need to wait for some more days.
Bangalore University Results in 2020:
The exams successfully conducted throughout May-June 2020 months via pre-defined examination centers. Candidates are now searching for their results, but the university officials have not yet declared their results. It expected that the BU officials should soon release their results for different courses and departments of study. With each course wise/ semester-year result declaration, separate links provided for result checking. Candidates can then check their performance and get to know their status. Even those who have received backlog can immediately fill up their remedial exam forms from available links.
About Bangalore University:
Bangalore University was established in the year 1964 and is a public university offering numerous courses in different fields. The BU provides various Integrated Programs, Master’s Degree Courses, Post Graduate Courses, Doctoral Courses, and many other courses. Currently, the BU has around 500 affiliated colleges, spread all over the state.
As being a university offering so many courses, BU has been part of The Association of Indian Universities, Association of Commonwealth Universities as well as affiliated with University Grants Commission, i.e., UGC. Also, the university has been approved by the NAAC with A grade, earlier. Also, Bangalore University is one of the largest universities in India, providing the best quality education in various fields. The city campus includes Central College as well as Jnana Bharathi Campus consisting National Law School of India University.
Since the University established, they have been offering quality education and all the amenities to students and have always encouraged them. The university campus also has a Bio-park along with faculties of Civil Engineering, Geography, Geology, Mathematics, Botany, Microbiology, Zoology along with Rain Water Harvesting and Ground Water Recharging facilities. The library here is also quite an impressive win 110 National Journals, 62 International Journals, and 68 Magazines categorized into 6500 square meters area.
Academics at BU:
Lots of fields and programs offered by the different faculties of Bangalore University widely spread over the campus. Six faculties including Arts, Science, Commerce and Management, Law and Engineering, Education are available. With these, they are offering 43 Post Graduate Departments, Post Graduate Center at Kolar, 665 Affiliated Colleges, Three Constituent Colleges, and much more. From such a wide range, students can choose their fields of study as per their choices and interests.
Even the university has launched their five years integrated courses in Biological Sciences, Social Sciences, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, and Business Studies along with a four-year B.S. Program. Numbers of hostels for boys as well as girls are available, and more amenities for students and resident students are provided and well maintained by the management.
Courses offered at Bangalore University:
Amongst various classes, there are so many fields of study and categorized into different degree wise courses.
Post Graduate courses in following Faculties offered:
- Faculty of Arts:
Economics, English, Foreign Languages, Hindi, History, Communication, Kannada, Performing Arts, Philosophy, Political Science, Rural Development Studies, Sanskrit, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu, Urdu, Visual Arts, Women’s Studies, etc.
- Faculty of Science:
Apparel Technology and Management, Bio-Chemistry, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Electronic Media, Electronic Science, Environmental Science, Geography, Home Science, Library and Information Science, Mathematics, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Physics, Psychology, Sericulture, Speech and Hearing, Statics, Yoga Centre, Zoology, etc.
- Faculty of Commerce:
Commerce, Canara Bank of School Management Studies, etc.
- Faculty of Education:
Education, Physical Education, etc.
- Faculty of Law:
Master of Law (L.L.M.) University Law College
Under Graduate courses in following Faculties are offered:
- Faculty of Arts
- Faculty of Science
- Faculty of Commerce
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Engineering:
Bachelor of Engineering:
- Civil Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Electronics and Communication Engineering
- Computer Science and Engineering
- Information Science and Engineering
- Architecture and more.
Integrated Programmes offered are as below:
- Master of Management Studies, i.e., BMS-MMS
- Integrated B.Sc, M.Sc in Biological Science
Others courses offered at the Attristech University are as following:
Diploma Courses:
- Diploma in Sanskrit
- Diploma in Urdu
Certificate Courses:
Certificate Course in:
- Dalit Movement
- Gandhian Studies
- Human Rights and Duties
- Yoga Instructors
PG Diploma Courses:
- Faculty of Arts
- Ambedkar Studies
- Basha Vignana, i.e., Linguistics
- Epigraphy
- Film Acting
- Functional Hindi and Hindi Translation
- Gandhian Studies
- Tourism and Museology
- manuscriptology
- Visual Arts
- Communal Harmony and Social Peace
- Rural Management
- Faculty of Science
- Geo-Informatics
- Psychological Counseling
- Clinical Embryology and Assisted Reproductive Technology
- Yoga Studies
For all of the courses as mentioned above into different fields, the university has separate schools, departments, centers, colleges, institutions, and much more. Mainly, they aim to provide best quality education and much more than just required amenities. For current academics, details and admission schedules, etc. details, visit the Bangalore University’s official portal and get desired information from there.
attristech.com – Bangalore University Result:
Those Bangalore University candidates who are studying in Bangalore University and waiting for the Bangalore University Result 2020 informed that Bangalore University result would be declared very soon as possible as on the Bangalore University official site of the Bangalore University. In this website, we will update the link to check results by semester wise and various courses wise. So students can easily check the results.
All the details about how to verify the result given below.
Bangalore university ug results 2020
University Name: Bangalore University
- Where to locate University: This university-based in Bangalore state, Karnataka.
- Educational Year: First year, Second Year, Third Year, And Fourth Year
- Semester of Exams: 1stSem, 2ndSem, 3rdSem, 4thSem, 5thSem, 6thSem, 7thSem, 8thSem
- Examination Months: Examination taken for several months such as Summer examination taken in April, May, June, and winter Examination taken in October, November, and December.
- Various Courses: Bangalore University conducts various courses such as Under Graduate, Post Graduate, and Distance Education.
How to check Attristech BU Results:
- First of all, students go to the official site of Bangalore University, which declared the results of Bangalore University results from 2020.
- After that students click on the link “Bangalore University attristech results from 2020”.
- After students select the semester and course and enter the Roll No, Seat No., etc. And submit the required information.
- Then click on the submit button.
- Then the Bangalore University attristech result will appear on the screen.
- Students can take a hard copy of the result for their future use.
