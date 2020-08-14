Balvin confesses that he has COVID-19 at the Premios Juventud

The Colombian artist J Balvin announced this Thursday, during the broadcast of the Premios Juventud, that he is recovering from COVID-19, a disease that “has hit him very hard” and for which he sent an alert message to those who doubt the veracity of the virus.

In a message recorded from his home in the Colombian city of Medellín to receive one of the awards, the artist said that he has gone through “difficult days” and “very complicated”, he stressed that the pandemic “is not a joke, nor is it a media story. ”And called on young people to take care of the coronavirus.

Balvin was present in this way at the ceremony after receiving his second Youth Award of the night. The artist was recognized for the message of the music video for his song “Rojo”, which tells the painful story of a man who dies in a car accident, caused by sending a text message while on his way to the hospital to witness the birth of his daughter.

The 2020 edition of Premios Juventud is the first delivery of statuettes to be held in person during the pandemic. The Univision network, which organizes and transmits these awards, set a precedent with a hybrid program of recorded musical numbers and a live performance, in front of the empty seats of the Hard Rock Live theater located at the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel, in the city of Hollywood, about 20 miles from Miami.

With his announcement, Balvin joins the growing list of Latino artists who have suffered from COVID-19, which also includes his compatriot Karol G and Prince Royce, Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez, as well as the hosts of “Despierta América” Karla Martínez and Alan Tacher -as well as his wife Cristy Bernal-, Antonio Banderas, Camila Sodi and many more.

The Colombian artist led the nominations for Premios Juventud with 12, followed by Karol G with 9. They are followed by Bad Bunny, who remains below with 8, Anuel AA with 7 and Daddy Yankee and Manuel Turizo, with 5 each. Meanwhile, Maluma and Sebastián Yatra stand out with 4 nominations.