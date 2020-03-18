Baidu Employee Jailed for Mining Monero Worth $14K on Company Servers

An engineer at Baidu, China’s equal to Google, has been jailed for mining Monero on round 200 of the corporate’s servers. In keeping with a March 16 report by native media outlet, Abacus Information, the worker ultimately bought the Monero for round 100,000 yuan ($14,300).

Giant-scale crypto-jacking

Senior engineer, An Bang, was employed by Baidu to take care of its search engine. Nevertheless, between April and July 2018, he downloaded and put in scripts to mine the cryptocurrency, Monero onto round 200 of the corporate’s servers.

Baidu contacted the police when it seen surprising exercise ranges throughout most of the servers. By the point An was caught, he had already mined and bought Monero for the equal of $14,300.

An was sentenced to a few years in jail and fined 11,000 yuan ($1,570) final month for illegally taking management of a pc system.

Cryptocurrency trades are banned, however mining just isn’t

As Cointelegraph reported final November, Chinese language authorities eliminated Bitcoin mining from their listing of undesirable industries, basically scrapping a beforehand mooted plan to ban the exercise.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency buying and selling was banned within the nation, with authorities vowing to crack down on the exercise. China is believed to be one of many nations closest to launching its personal central financial institution digital forex (CBDC), though the outbreak of coronavirus is prone to delay these plans.