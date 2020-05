Baekhyun’s newest teaser images for ‘Delight’ are an aesthetic deal with.

The favored idol is seen posing artistically in abandoned city settings in a denim streetwear outfit. Followers are excited for Baekhyun’s comeback as he continues to drop moody and mysterious teasers for his upcoming solo album.

Keep tuned for extra information concerning Baekhyun’s comeback on Could 25th.