NEWS

Baekhyun reveals EXO members met up at Chanyeol’s studio

May 5, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
2 Min Read

Baekhyun revealed the EXO members just lately all met up at Chanyeol’s studio.

On Could 5, Baekhyun held a particular V Dwell stream for followers earlier than his 28th birthday on Could 6, answering questions from EXO-L. When one viewer requested if he had met up with any of the EXO members just lately, he answered, “Every week in the past, all of the members met collectively. We had enjoyable hanging out at Chanyeol’s studio.”

He additionally revealed that he want to problem himself to consuming alone, saying, “I wish to eat alone at a extremely well-known restaurant or a spot with lots of people. I marvel if anybody would really acknowledge me.”

In associated information, Baekhyun just lately carried out as a part of SuperM for SM Leisure and Naver‘s ‘Past LIVE‘ live performance. He is additionally that includes in Bolbalggan4‘s upcoming pre-release observe “Butterfly and Cat“, and SM Leisure confirmed his solo comeback.

READ  After a Lifetime of Being Estranged, Here’s How ‘Actual Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore’s Mother Reached Out To Her

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.