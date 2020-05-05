Baekhyun reveals EXO members met up at Chanyeol’s studio

Baekhyun revealed the EXO members just lately all met up at Chanyeol’s studio.

On Could 5, Baekhyun held a particular V Dwell stream for followers earlier than his 28th birthday on Could 6, answering questions from EXO-L. When one viewer requested if he had met up with any of the EXO members just lately, he answered, “Every week in the past, all of the members met collectively. We had enjoyable hanging out at Chanyeol’s studio.”

He additionally revealed that he want to problem himself to consuming alone, saying, “I wish to eat alone at a extremely well-known restaurant or a spot with lots of people. I marvel if anybody would really acknowledge me.”

In associated information, Baekhyun just lately carried out as a part of SuperM for SM Leisure and Naver‘s ‘Past LIVE‘ live performance. He is additionally that includes in Bolbalggan4‘s upcoming pre-release observe “Butterfly and Cat“, and SM Leisure confirmed his solo comeback.