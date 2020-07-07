Bad Bunny will appear in the new edition of Playboy magazine

Bad Bunny, the greatest exponent of the Latin trap, will appear this Tuesday in the new edition of Playboy magazine, the publication disclosed on his social networks this Monday.

Three sensual photos of the Puerto Rican urban interpreter are those that are projected in the accounts of the famous adult magazine.

In the first photo part of the artist’s face appears, who wears glasses with the mark of the famous Playboy rabbit and an earring on the left side of his nose.

The second image shows Bad Bunny with her decorated nails lying on her lower lip, and on her back lip small black rabbit ears and a ring-shaped earring in the lower area of ​​her nose.

“Happy bunny, sad bunny. Good bunny … Guess who’s coming to Playboy! ” (Happy rabbit, sad rabbit. Good rabbit … guess who will be in Playboy) ”, this second photo details in text.

In the third and last image, Bad Bunny’s right eye appears and on the eyelid several pink, blue and orange rabbit ears.

Who’s that bunny? Find out 7/7 (Who is this rabbit? Find out 7/7 “, details last attached photo.

Bad Bunny had not appeared on social networks since June 12, when the American magazine Time published an interview with him in which he highlighted his rejection of racism and included a lyrical statement regarding the subject titled “Excuse me.”

The reappearance of the so-called “Bad Rabbit” occurred after its last publication on its social networks on May 19, when it announced: “Bye, I left.”

However, almost a week after that farewell, the death of the African American George Floyd occurred, after being arrested and subdued by a white police officer from Minneapolis (USA), in an incident recorded on video in which four Agents have been expelled from the body.

After Floyd’s death, dozens of demonstrations have been held around the United States, Puerto Rico and in other countries and promoting the #BlackLivesMatter movement, with the purpose of rejecting racism.

It was also in May when Bad Bunny released his second album of 2020, “Las Que No Iban a Salir”, which surpassed his previous album, “YHLQMDLG”, at the top of the best-selling productions on the Billboard charts.

In “Those Who Weren’t Going Out” appear the collaborations of the also Puerto Ricans Nicky Jam, Yandel, the duo of Zion and Lennox, Jhay Cortez and Don Omar.