Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos and Daddy Yankee win ASCAP Awards

NEW YORK, USA – Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos and Daddy Yankee are among the winners of the 2020 ASCAP Latin Music Awards.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced on Tuesday those entertained with the most widespread themes of Latin music last year.

Bad Bunny was named Songwriter of the Year, Romeo Santos Songwriter / Artist of the Year, and Daddy Yankee’s “Calm Down” with Snow Song of the Year. Additionally, Universal Music Publishing was recognized as Publisher of the Year and Kobalt Songs Music Publishing as Independent Publisher of the Year.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, ASCAP will celebrate the winners in a virtual ceremony that will include musical performances and the participation of artists such as Marc Anthony, Descemer Bueno, Pedro Capó, Desmond Child, Jhay Cortez, Darrell, Natalia Lafourcade, Lunay, Piso 21 , Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra, among others. Exclusive photos and videos will be published in the organization’s accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook – @ASCAPLatino and @ASCAP – with the hashtag #ElPremioASCAP.

Also on Thursday there will be a free virtual conference for music creators, “ASCAP Experience: Home Edition”, in which Alexandra Lioutikoff, president of Universal Music Publishing Group for Latin America and the United States will participate; and the multi-awarded Argentine composer Claudia Brant.