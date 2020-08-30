Bad Bunny responds with music to criticism

The Puerto Rican ragman Bad Bunny responded this Saturday with a new song to several current affairs, such as the criticism received for being considered composer of the year, the treatment of the US president, Donald Trump, to Puerto Rico or racial discrimination and police violence in United States.

“There are more important things than criticizing the achievements of a singer”, “2020 and racism is worse than COVID” or “a president ‘mamabicho’ (a vulgar Puerto Rican insult used against someone considered corrupt, a liar and a thief) who does not un pito ”and treats Puerto Ricans as“ ignorant ”, are some of his ideas expressed in the musical piece posted on his social networks today under the title of“ Composer of the year ”.

The Puerto Rican was named “Composer of the Year” on July 7 by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), which prompted several criticisms, including from actress Angela Meyer and the descendants of composer Sylvia Rexach.

Rexach’s daughter, actress Sharon Riley, asked to have the award withdrawn in early August. “They fight because they gave me the composer of the year, but not because of what does hurt us. For God’s sake, ma’am, there are more important things than sitting down to criticize the achievements of a singer, ”asserts the interpreter in the 2:34-minute song. At the same time, he encourages the young people of the island to vote “and take out the hell who screwed us up.”

Last week, Bad Bunny visited the State Elections Commission, in San Juan, to register as a voter, and urged on his social networks that young people also do so to go to the polls on November 3, election day generals on the island.

On the other hand, he affirms in the new song that in the United States, a “black man with a gun is a criminal” and that some policemen believe that by having a badge “you have a license to kill.” And finally, it indicates that if it could, it would give all the money if it could fix the world’s problems, but, it indicates, “it only remains to teach and learn” to be able to solve them.

The voice of Bad Bunny and that of Alejandro Fernández have been used to help boost the campaign of the Democratic candidate for the United States Presidency, Joe Biden, between Puerto Ricans and Mexicans, according to videos posted on social networks on Friday and supported by the former vice president.