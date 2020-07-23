Bad Bunny lays bare his life, from its beginnings to fame, in a YouTube documentary

A documentary of just over ten minutes from Bad Bunny, in which the Puerto Rican artist reviews various stages of his life, including his childhood dream of becoming a star, his repudiation of transphobia and his faith in youth, It came to YouTube today.

“My dream was always this: that people knew my music, that people enjoyed my creations, my inventions and ideas,” says Bad Bunny in the first minutes of the “Artist Spotlight Story” series project, directed by the Puerto Rican. Kristian Mercado.

“It’s like I say: you have to daydream. If you want to achieve your dreams, you have to daydream to achieve it or you have to work for it or you have to create or innovate ”, abounds Benito Martínez, the true name of the greatest Latin ragpicker.

“I NEVER TRY TO LIMIT MYSELF”, ASSURES “THE BAD RABBIT”

The documentary, filmed in an abandoned shopping center in Miami (Florida), continues with Bad Bunny recounting his first steps in music, which he created at home after leaving school.

“That was my journal living from a young age, imagining and letting the mind manifest itself and if I have an idea of ​​something, at least try it,” he recalls.

“I never try to limit myself. And when someone tries to do it, well, I try to push it to the limit as far as I can, ”adds the 26-year-old artist and winner of multiple international awards, including a Latin Grammy.

Bad Bunny, with more than 26 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel, also questions “where do so many people come from” who listen to his music and that the majority are people who do not speak Spanish and who, despite this, support him.

IMPRESSED BAD BUNNY CONNECTING WITH HIS FOLLOWERS

“It feels good to be able to connect with people who don’t speak your language, and there you can see the power of music, art and everything I’ve created,” explains Bad Bunny.

With five music videos with more than 1 billion views on YouTube, Bad Bunny reflects in the documentary that not all people “have the mind to process the changes I have had in my life”, from working in a supermarket to becoming into a musical superstar.

Among the musical achievements Bad Bunny has made in his short career is performing at some of the most important music festivals in the world, as well as placing a large majority of his songs at the top of the best-selling song and album charts.

Their most recent album, “Las Que No Iban A Salir” debuted number one on Billboard’s “Top Latin Albums”, dethroning their previous albums, with “YHLQMDLG” in second place and “X 100PRE” in third.

Similarly, it has been placed on YouTube music charts in more than 30 countries this year alone, earning first place on the Global Top Artists chart earlier this year.

IN PUERTO RICO A NEW DAILY TALENT APPEARS

In turn, the artist admitted that every time he leaves Puerto Rico for a tour of presentations, he misses the island so much that the feeling compares it to an illness.

Along the same lines, he indicated that from the island “every day a new talent leaves with a view to being great.”

“There is something special on that island that has nothing else in the world,” said the artist, at the time when he said that Puerto Rico has come out artists “of different generations and genres”, but especially reggaeton, like Daddy Yankee , the duos of Wisin and Yandel, Zion and Lennox, Ozuna, Farruko, among others.

“It feels good to serve inspiration to others and open doors to others who have not dared to do so,” he said.

BAD BUNNY REPUDIA THE TRANSFOBIA

In the documentary, Bad Bunny also takes the opportunity to tell about the event in which unknown people murdered the transgender woman Neulisa “Alexa” Luciano Ruiz, and that the artist honored her with a vindictive message during her performance in the American program “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon ”.

During the presentation of the song “Ignorantes”, which is part of his new album, “YHLQMDLG”, the Puerto Rican singer wore a skirt and a white T-shirt with a message of protest and rejection of this murder: “They killed Alexa, not a a man in a skirt ”.

YOUR FAITH FALLS IN YOUTH

Bad Bunny, on the other hand, assured that he has faith in Puerto Rico, especially in young people “and in the new generations that are growing”, as he lived it firsthand in the summer of 2019.

At that time, he participated along with other prominent Puerto Rican artists, including Ricky Martin, Residente and Tommy Torres, in the demonstrations to ask for the resignation of the then Governor of the island Ricardo Rosselló.

Bad Bunny, who tomorrow, Thursday, launches the song “One Day” with J Balvin, Dua Lipa and Tainy, also managed this year to be the first reggaeton artist in history to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

She is also the second male personality to appear only on the cover of Playboy magazine, after its founder, Hugh Hefner.