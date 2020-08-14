Bad Bunny dominates in some heroic Premios Juventud

Univision managed to successfully organize the 2020 edition of its Premios Juventud this Thursday, in which Bad Bunny emerged as the biggest winner with eight awards despite strong restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, which included making a show with musical numbers no audience.

In second place of these awards that recognized the best of music, entertainment and the dynamics of the internet were the Colombians J Balvin and Karol G, with five Premios Juventud each, followed by the Puerto Rican Anuel AA, with four.

Using holograms, impressive post-production effects and a lot of creativity, the Premios Juventud managed to demonstrate that a musical show can be made on television without violating sanitary regulations and maintaining social isolation.

He also gave a class on how to balance the motivating messages and the social causes that move youth today, with colorful musical numbers, dominated mostly by urban artists, although there was more than a nod to nostalgia and “vintage”, beginning for an emotional tribute to Selena Quintanilla.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the death of the so-called queen of Tex Mex, her brother and producer AB Quintanilla produced a number in which four of today’s most prominent female artists sang some Selena songs, dressed and styled with the “looks ”Most iconic of the artist, all with white fabrics.

“Como la flor” was in charge of the Mexican Danna Paola and “La carcacha” was sung by the Dominican Natti Natasha, “Amor Prohibido”, while the American Ally Brooke – a former Fifth Harmony member – sang “Amor Prohibido”.

For her part, the Colombian Greeicy performed “Baila esta cumbia”, before AB Quintanilla received two Premios Juventud for her musical legacy and that of her sister.

During the night the work of Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Becky G was also recognized as “agents of change” for promoting social transformation. Another of those three awards were given to young Latinos, who fight in favor of gun control, discrimination and racism.

Univision also invited the audience in the United States to register to vote in the presidential elections on November 3.

Between the pandemic and the music

Throughout the night, the artists dedicated their musical numbers to people affected by the situation caused by the coronavirus.

One of them was the Colombian Manuel Turizo, who at the end of his song “Quiéreme”, dedicated that song to “all those affected by the pandemic”.

The show began with a colorful rendition of “One World One Prayer,” the song written by Emilio Estefan for the Jamaican band The Wailers, of which the legendary Bob Marley was the vocal leader.

They were accompanied on stage, doing a very Latin version, by Farruko, Kany García, Pedro Capó, Camilo and Rauw Alejandro.

They were followed by Pitbull, who sang his motivating song “I Believe That We Will Win” and left the stage to the Colombian singer Llane, who made his live debut as a soloist with his urban bolero “As before”.

Then it was the turn of Natti Natasha, who dressed in red latex performed her most recent song “How bad it was for you”, although her fans expressed surprise with the censorship of the word “ass” that repeats the song several times.

The Limit Group performed “El amor no fue pa’mí”, while Camilo sang “Favorite” with giant images of his wife Evaluna Montaner.

“Dios mio” was the song chosen by Karol G to perform at the ceremony, while her fiancé, Anuel AA, performed “Narcos”, “Hasta que Dios diga” and “Reggaeton”.

Danna Paola and Sebastián Yatra starred in one of the most anticipated numbers of the night with “No bailes sola”, which was joined by the Colombian duet Cali and Dandee.

Humor and care

The funny rivalry between Yatra, who was one of the hosts of the night, and the brothers Mau and Ricky was mentioned several times.

The funniest was when he introduced them as the stand-ins for “Jesse and Joy”, before the Venezuelans sang their premiere “Papás.”

There were also constant mentions of protective masks against the coronavirus, which some of the few artists present displayed in the theater, and even small scares when someone got too close.

And it is that Univision achieved what until now no television channel in the world had dared to do and to achieve it imposed a laudable sanitary discipline on those present.

The only musical numbers that did not take place in the theater were those of Cristian Castro and Gloria Trevi, representatives of previous generations.

The big surprise of the night was given by J Balvin, who when accepting the award for his music video “Rojo”. revealed that he was recovering from COVID-19. “It touched me very hard … The virus does exist and it is very dangerous,” said the artist from his home in the Colombian city of Medellín.

The interpretation of the remix of “Tattoo” by Rauw Alejandro and Camilo also moved emotions at the end of the night.

This awards ceremony, held in the city of Hollywood, about 20 kilometers from Miami, closed with a moving tribute to Celia Cruz, who remembered the Cuban’s legacy on a night that remained in history as the first event of this style of the pandemic.