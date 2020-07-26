Bad Bunny cancels their October concerts in Puerto Rico on COVID-19

The concerts that the artist Bad Bunny was going to offer in his native Puerto Rico on October 30 and 31 will be canceled due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 on the Caribbean island.

Producers Noah Assad and Max Pérez announced this Friday through a brief statement that the presentations of the urban singer in Puerto Rico will not take place, which was scheduled to take place at the Hiram Bithorn stadium in the capital.

The statement highlights that it is a decision that responds to the advance of the spread of COVID-19 on the island and to the artist’s responsibility to his public.

“We are going through difficult times and we all have a duty to do our part to get out of this. We recognize that the priorities right now are health and that people have their money for the really important things, ”said Assad.

“Bad Bunny was looking forward to sharing with his people from the stage, but it is a situation that goes further,” he said.

Tickets purchased by the public for both functions will be refunded starting today.

Those customers who paid by credit card will receive direct reimbursement, while those who paid by cash or debit card will receive an email from Ticketpop with instructions for the return of money.

The Puerto Rico Health Department reported on Friday three additional deaths from COVID-19, while there were 218 confirmed positive cases and 272 additional probable cases, increasing hospitalizations from 442 to 460 and adults in intensive care from 56 to 58 .

With the additional deaths, the total confirmed deaths are 90 and the probable deaths remain at 101.

The Puerto Rican authorities, faced with the upturn in cases, were forced to reintroduce COVID-19 control measures that had been initially eliminated.