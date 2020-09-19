Back to the Future celebrates its birthday with a Funko set

Funko Games



The adorable Baby Yoda of The Mandalorian It’s not the only pop culture icon we’ve seen at the 2020 New York Toy Fair. Now you can go back to 1955 with a board game of Back to the Future, which is coming this summer to celebrate the film’s 35th birthday, Funko Games said on Friday.

The Back to the Future: Back in Time game invites two or four players to take on the roles of Marty McFly, Doc Brown, Jennifer Parker, and the loyal puppy Einstein and reenact the events of the film. You have to beat Biff Tannen and his gang, but make sure Marty’s parents fall in love (especially since the alternative would be for Marty to kiss his mother before disappearing forever) and get Doc’s DeLorean hitting 88 mph for that you can go back … to the future.

Each game should be about 50 minutes long, costs $ 30, and comes out in June 2020. While you wait, you can hear Huey Lewis and the News singing the theme of the movie.

The company also showed off Godzilla: Tokyo Clash and Pam Am, two new strategy games for two or four players. The first is about destroying cities and the other about building a global business empire while competing against the iconic airline that disappeared in 1991. These $ 35 board games will also hit stores in June.

If you want to play with up to six players, Funko Games also revealed the monster fighting game Last Defense and a role play by the 1970s musician Yacht Rock, which cost $ 20 and $ 17 respectively. Both will arrive in August.

The existing Funkoverse strategy game series, which already includes characters from Harry Potter, DC Comics, and Golden Girls, is adding figures from Jurassic Park and the Aggretsuko anime series.