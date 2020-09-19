Baby Yoda is the figure with the most pre-orders in Funko history

Funko



Since Funko

announced that it would launch a toy Baby Yoda in December 2019, Star Wars fans have ordered so many figures that it is already the most pre-ordered piece in the history of the Funko brand.

Funko Art Director Reis O’Brien confirmed the news in a video interview, in which he described the development of the Baby Yoda figure in the Pop collection, as reported by CNET’s sister website in Spanish, Comicbook.com, Thursday, February 6.

Funko has two Baby Yoda Pop figures: a regular-size 3-inch tall, and a large, 10-inch tall; Its sale price is US $ 8.78 and US $ 29.96, respectively. Both pieces will be ready to ship to buyers on May 20.

While the 10-inch Baby Yoda figure is out of stock at Amazon, fans can still pre-order the regular size and order the 10-inch version at Walmart at a discount.

Fans discovered Baby Yoda, officially known as The boy

, in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and Disney Plus.

Baby Yoda is so popular that consumers have spent a lot of money for official toys and unofficial parts

. Fans love this lovable character so much that they’re even willing to put up with freezing temperatures to make baby yoda snow sculptures

.

If you have not yet known the magic that Baby Yoda represents, here we show you how to see The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. Season 2 of the series will premieres in october.

Funko did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lego, Kenner and More: The Rarest Star Wars Toys [fotos] To see photos