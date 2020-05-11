NEWS

B.A.P’s Daehyun drops by ‘Inkigayo’ set to support former groupmate Jongup’s solo debut

May 11, 2020
NEWS
The bromance between the B.A.P members continues to be going robust!

On Could 10 KST, Jongup’s new company took to his official social media accounts to announce that none aside from his former groupmate Daehyun had made a go to to the ‘Inkigayo‘ set to cheer him on as he made his solo debut.

“Did you all take pleasure in watching the ‘Inkigayo’ efficiency? Immediately Daehyun hyung got here to support Jongup,” the caption for the picture learn. “After receiving hyung’s support, he was ready to end his stage nicely. Now, let’s meet subsequent week at ‘The Present.'”

In a latest press occasion for his solo debut, Jongup advised reporters that the B.A.P members who’ve already had solo debuts have been supporting him by sending a variety of encouraging textual content messages. When requested whether or not or not B.A.P would ever reunite, he answered, “The likelihood will all the time be there.”

In the meantime, Jongup made his solo debut on Could 7 with “Headache.”

Take a look at the company’s tweet under!

