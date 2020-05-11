NEWS

Average BTC Transaction Fees Increased 300% Days Before Halving

May 11, 2020
James Ashley
With the third Bitcoin rewards halving scheduled in roughly 14 hours on the time of press, the typical worth of transaction charges has surged greater than 300%.

In response to information obtainable on Bitinfocharts, the typical transaction charges for Bitcoin (BTC) on Could eight peaked at $3.19, a rise of over 300% from the typical charge on April 26, $0.62. The final time the typical BTC transaction charge was over $3.00 was in July 2019.

Supply: Bitinfocharts

Traditionally, Bitcoin transaction charges previous to a halving occasion have elevated markedly. The final halving on July 9, 2016 noticed transaction charges skyrocket within the weeks prior, even briefly peaking at a median of $0.62/transaction when the worth was round $0.10 inside a 24-hour window.

Supply: Bitinfocharts

In December 2017, when BTC reached its ATH worth of roughly $20,000, the typical transaction charge was roughly $55. Nonetheless, Bitcoin Money (BCH) proponent, Roger Ver not too long ago claimed he has been charged charges exceeding $1,000. 

Many merchants have change into more and more bullish on Bitcoin because the block reward halving approaches. A rise within the common transaction charge might point out that customers are prepared to pay extra to get their transactions processed quicker.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

