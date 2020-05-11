Average BTC Transaction Fees Increased 300% Days Before Halving

With the third Bitcoin rewards halving scheduled in roughly 14 hours on the time of press, the typical worth of transaction charges has surged greater than 300%.

In response to information obtainable on Bitinfocharts, the typical transaction charges for Bitcoin (BTC) on Could eight peaked at $3.19, a rise of over 300% from the typical charge on April 26, $0.62. The final time the typical BTC transaction charge was over $3.00 was in July 2019.

Supply: Bitinfocharts

Traditionally, Bitcoin transaction charges previous to a halving occasion have elevated markedly. The final halving on July 9, 2016 noticed transaction charges skyrocket within the weeks prior, even briefly peaking at a median of $0.62/transaction when the worth was round $0.10 inside a 24-hour window.

Supply: Bitinfocharts

In December 2017, when BTC reached its ATH worth of roughly $20,000, the typical transaction charge was roughly $55. Nonetheless, Bitcoin Money (BCH) proponent, Roger Ver not too long ago claimed he has been charged charges exceeding $1,000.

Many merchants have change into more and more bullish on Bitcoin because the block reward halving approaches. A rise within the common transaction charge might point out that customers are prepared to pay extra to get their transactions processed quicker.