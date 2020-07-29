Avengers Campus delays its opening at Disney California Adventure

Walt Disney Studios



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The closure since last March 14 of the Disney California Adventure park due to the pandemic of COVID-19 had consequences. One of them is the indefinite delay of the launch of the amusement area Avengers Campus, which was scheduled to open at Disneyland on July 18.

The Disneyland website now indicates “coming soon” when referring to the opening date of Avengers Campus, as released on Friday, April 10, the Disney fan website called MiceChat.

“In line with a directive from government and health officials, the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort also includes the construction areas,” a Disney spokesperson told CNET via email.

The theme park will prominently feature Spider-Man and will be located at Disneyland’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. Disney already announced that there would be a Spider-Man animatrónico

capable of flipping in the air, built by Disney’s Imagineering division team.

There will also be an attraction called the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, that is, the WEB headquarters. The idea is that Tony Stark founded WEB to “develop advancements in super-powerful technology, including new enhancements to the Spider-Man suit as the debut project.”

Disney’s Chairman of the Board Bob Iger also made reference to the coronavirus, saying they are concerned about everyone affected by this global crisis, adding that the company has been “incredibly resilient over the years,” it reported. Variety.

Writing note: This note was updated on April 13, 2020 to include information about the delay in opening Avengers Campus.

Avengers Campus: This is what the Marvel park looks like at Disneyland [fotos] To see photos