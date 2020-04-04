NEWS

Avengers Assemble, As Chris Evans Wishes Robert Downey Jr. A Special Happy Birthday

April 4, 2020
It’s a tricky time to have a good time a birthday. However Robert Downey Jr.’s was made a bit happier by a traditional line from his fellow Avenger.

Chris Evans wished Robert Downey Jr. a cheerful birthday for his 55th celebration. Though the 2 had been generally at odds within the movies, they’re tight off-screen. Evans posted a picture of the 2 in character at Avengers headquarters and  captioned it “Completely satisfied birthday to certainly one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000,” which is what Tony Stark tells his daughter in Avengers: Endgame.

Whereas the final movie’s ending doesn’t maintain out a lot risk of a reunion between the characters except there’s a serious twist, they are going to all the time have actual life.

