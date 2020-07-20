Autogolazo: Elon Musk tweets and Tesla shares fall

Elon Musk, founder of automaker Tesla, wrote on May 1 on Twitter that the value of the shares of his company was too high. The market listened to him, immediately affecting the share price of his company.
According to the Financial Times, the comment on the social network erased $ 14 billion “from the company’s stock value on Friday morning.”
This is not the first time that Musk has been “boycotting” his business. In 2018, he announced the intention to make Tesla a private, off-the-market company. “I have the funds insured” for it, when the shares cost US $ 420. That altered the price, which collapsed when he later confessed that he did not have those funds.
The bad news for Musk did not end there. In September 2018 he was sued for fraud by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. A month later, he would reach a legal agreement, in which he resigned as chairman of Tesla’s board for three years, although he would remain as CEO and pay a fine of $ 20 million.
Musk has been very active on Twitter in recent days and each message broadcast has generated hundreds of reactions on the social network. On April 29, he responded to an information The Wall Street Journal stating that the closure of the economy is not helping to save lives. in United States. The magnate then asked that people be “given back” their freedom.
Then, hours later, he tweeted “FREE AMERICA NOW”, a call for the restrictions to be lifted by the coronavirus.
On May 1, he reported that he was selling all of his physical possessions, including his houses:
But he made a request regarding one in particular: “Just a stipulation for sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose his soul.”
As expected, due to all this activity, Elon became a world trend and the millionaire’s tweets left reactions like the following:
Did they take your cel?
The exchange for Wilder’s house
Delivered
Or maybe not
Conspiracy theory
Elon Trump
Too much Freedom
The two faces
Without power
When you feel bad
