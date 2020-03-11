Austria closing schools over coronavirus as border checks take effect

FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands subsequent to automobiles prepared in line in entrance of a tent the place medics look at the temperature of people coming from Italy as a results of spreading of the coronavirus sickness (COVID-19) on the Brenner Cross border between Italy and Austria, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

VIENNA (1) – Austria said on Wednesday it’ll shut schools from subsequent week until April, widening measures aimed towards slowing the unfold of coronavirus which have already sharply curtailed public gatherings and crossings of its border with Italy.

Austria launched border checks earlier throughout the day to deny entry to people arriving from Italy, the worst-hit nation in Europe, with exceptions made for these passing via Austria with out stopping, and for objects transport. The Alpine nation is a crucial stepping stone between Italy and Germany.

Having launched the border measures and a ban on indoor gatherings of larger than 100 people on Tuesday, the federal authorities said on Wednesday that for pupils roughly 15 and older secondary schools would shut from Monday until the Easter holidays early subsequent month.

“There will be no further courses in these schools. Courses … will proceed by digital means,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz instructed a joint data conference with officers along with Education Minister Heinz Fassmann, which means pupils would analysis at residence.

Foremost schools will shut as of Wednesday, nevertheless change to providing childcare as a results of the federal authorities must stay away from having youthful youngsters be taken care of by their grandparents, inserting basically probably the most at-risk group in further hazard of turning into contaminated.

“For six-to-14-year-olds … we’re not doing a full closure however moreover not persevering with as odd,” Fassmann said, together with that courses would stop. “If youngsters will probably be taken care of at residence, they should hold at residence. If that is not attainable they’re going to come to highschool. Schools’ doorways keep open.”

No matter sharing a border with Italy, Austria has had merely 246 confirmed situations thus far and no deaths, in distinction to its southern neighbor’s larger than 10,000 situations and 631 deaths. Neighboring Switzerland, which moreover borders Italy, has had larger than 600 situations and four deaths. Italy is already beneath lockdown.

Passenger rail and air hyperlinks to Italy shut down on Wednesday, whereas Austria’s ban on large gatherings until early April pressured museums, theaters, dwell efficiency halls and greater bars to close. Consuming locations and meals retailers weren’t affected by the ban, the federal authorities said, clearing up widespread confusion.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Enhancing by Alex Richardson

