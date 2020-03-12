Austin Aries Calls The Coronavirus Outbreak ‘Fear Mongering’

After speculations over empty space reveals inside WWE and AEW, expert wrestler Austin Aries has spoken regarding the Coronavirus outbreak. With data of WrestleMania 36 being in trouble, Austin Aries has known as the Coronavirus state of affairs a case of concern mongering. The free agent posted out quite a few tweets the place he outlined the reasons behind his statements.

FEAR MONGERING. Already started taking away correct to assembly, now merely prepared for the mandated vaccine that everybody fortuitously and contours up for and blindly accepts because of “it’ll make me safe.” — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 11, 2020

FEAR MONGERING An excellent compliant firm shopper slave should be Three points: 1) Unhealthy

2) Unhappy

3) Unsafe We then will buy shit OR freely give up our remaining freedoms and rights in pursuit of the illusion that it’ll make us healthful, happy, or safe. #coronavirus — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 11, 2020

Whereas the sheep herd collectively inform me how dumb I am… 3700 of us WORLDWIDE have died from #coronavirus over the earlier month. 4800 AMERICANS have died from coronary coronary heart illnesses beforehand Three Days. 48,000 a month. No mass panic, gov intervention, no closing @kfc or @McDonaldsCorp. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 11, 2020

These views have gone on to offend plenty of the Twitterati. People have commented quite a few counter arguments to Austin’s statements throughout the suggestions half. One particular person wrote, “It’s possible you’ll’t catch coronary coronary heart sickness from someone coughing on you. With out taking COVID-19 very considerably, situations can enhance, hospitals is perhaps swamped and the demise toll would possibly overtake the tempo of coronary coronary heart sickness.”

One different twitter particular person supported the sentiment, writing, “I don’t have to get in a once more in forth nevertheless you aren’t evaluating apples to apples. One sickness you’ll administration with practice and consuming accurately and the other you get from getting concerned with one different human being who’s contaminated with the virus.”

However, Austin Aries should not be the one one speaking out in opposition to the Coronavirus outbreak. Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho moreover known as the epidemic a case of “mass hysteria”. In a video shared by the TMZ, Jericho confirmed that his band Fozzy would not be canceling any of its events due to the outbreak.

“I don’t suppose most of the people must panic quite a bit. Till the cops inform us we’ll’t [we’re not canceling]. Mass hysteria, man.”

However, the Coronavirus continues to be an issue to not be taken flippantly. Many Japanese wrestling promotions have already started taping empty space reveals to safeguard their experience and audiences.

ALSO READ: E3 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Issues