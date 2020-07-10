Attention buyers, this free app can reduce your expenses

Rick Broida/CNET



I recently wrote about the Samsung Galaxy Fit, a very popular activity tracker that was on sale at Amazon for $ 69. That $ 30 markdown was a bargain. But then I noticed the PriceLink bar at the top of my browser. I had found the exact same device (new, unused) on eBay for $ 51. And it was not an object at auction. It was the price to buy it instantly.

If I had really been looking for a Galaxy Fit to buy it, I would have saved $ 18. Not bad considering that my total effort was zero. That is precisely why I have PriceBlink installed. Follow me on the web and alert me of better deals. It works very well to buy on Amazon, but it also works with 4,000 other online stores.

PriceBlink is a browser plug-in or plug-in that is compatible with the desktop versions of Chrome and Firefox. I know, that is to say the words “browser add-on” and you want to forget about this whole thing. At the end of the day we are no longer in the nineties. But I think PriceBlink’s benefits outweigh its drawbacks.

Once installed, you shop online normally. For every product you look at, PriceBlink will tell you if there is a better offer somewhere else. And, if not, the next cheapest price. You can also click a menu to compare prices and see exactly what other stores are charging, with taxes and shipping included.

If you want to add a product to your list, just click on the heart icon in the menu. You can also view the price history of a product by clicking on the graph icon.

PriceBlink’s other magic trick is its power to find coupons, but it doesn’t apply them directly. And sometimes you have to open one or two additional tabs to get a code, which is a bit annoying.

If you are concerned about privacy, according to the FAQ page of this tool: “PriceBlink sends a request to our servers that contains the information of the product you are looking for. PriceBlink does not store or collect any type of personal information identifiable. “

Some things to keep in mind

I advise to be careful when using this tool or any other to compare prices. For starters, make sure that when you click on a PriceBlink link it takes you to exactly the same product you are looking for. With televisions, for example, there may be many slightly different models in the same series. It might also take you to a used or reconditioned product instead of a new one.

Also make sure you end up on the website of a reputable seller. When I was on the Best Buy website looking for AirPods Pro, for example, PriceBlink took me to an eBay seller who was offering the headphones for $ 50 less. It sounded great until I realized that the eBay seller had zero ratings and the shipping date (from China) was between three and 12 weeks. Better pass.

But, as long as you are careful, PriceBlink can save you money. And, at a minimum, it can save you money because you won’t have to visit one store after another to see which one has the best price.

