Atomic Blonde 2 Reportedly In Early Development At Netflix

Netflix is reportedly growing Atomic Blonde 2. Tailored from the 2012 graphic novel The Coldest Metropolis, the primary Atomic Blonde stars Charlize Theron as an MI6 agent who undertakes a treacherous mission in Berlin circa 1989 (i.e. shortly earlier than the tip of the Chilly Battle). It was a essential and industrial success when it hit theaters in 2017, grossing $100 million on the field workplace on a $30 million price range and touchdown reward for Theron’s efficiency, together with the motion sequences by John Wick‘s uncredited co-director David Leitch. After that, the latter went on to sort out larger productions within the types of Deadpool 2 and the Quick & Livid spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

Between Leitch’s work schedule and Theron staying as busy as ever, it is no shock Atomic Blonde 2 has been comparatively sluggish to maneuver ahead since Theron confirmed it was taking place two years in the past. Extra just lately, Leitch revealed the movie is just not solely (nonetheless) being mentioned, it is also attracted the eye of a streaming service which he didn’t determine on the time. It is most likely the streamer you instantly suspected it was, too, assuming the newest replace on the sequel is correct.

Discussing Movie is reporting Atomic Blonde 2 is being actively developed by Netflix, with 87Eleven (which additionally labored on the unique movie) as soon as once more producing. Theron can be set to provide the sequel, although the positioning’s sources say a author has but to be employed. Display Rant has reached out to 87eleven for affirmation, however have but to obtain a reply on the time of writing.

Fact be advised, it is not arduous to purchase the thought of Netflix making Atomic Blonde 2. The sequel will presumably be a mid-budget manufacturing like the unique movie, which means it falls effectively inside the streamer’s normal wheelhouse. In addition, each Theron and Leitch have already got a previously-established working relationship with Netflix. The previous is starring within the streaming service’s upcoming comedian guide adaptation The Outdated Guard (which can launch later this 12 months), whereas the latter is connected to helm Netflix’s The Division online game film (starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain) someday inside the subsequent 12 months or so. It isn’t clear simply but if the plan for Leitch to direct Atomic Blonde 2, however he is prone to be concerned, seeing as 87eleven is run by his producing associate and spouse Kelly McCormack.

Usually talking, it is most likely solely going to change into more and more widespread for mid-budget style films like Atomic Blonde and its (potential) sequel to launch as streaming exclusives sooner or later. Issues had been already headed in that course earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, and if something the continued well being disaster – which has led to a number of movies releasing early on-demand and streaming whereas theaters are closed down – will solely push the business additional in that course as soon as it is over. Till we now have affirmation, although, it is best to deal with this Atomic Blonde 2 replace as a believable rumor, however a rumor all the identical (lest we get too far forward of ourselves with hypothesis about Hollywood’s future).

