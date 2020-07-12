Atlas has become a strange kite inside a kite

Michael Jager/Spaceweather.com



This year is still a very strange one, even among comets.

A few months ago, the newly discovered Comet Atlas (C / 2019 Y4) began to shine rapidly and some thought it would offer a great show. However, just as suddenly, it began to disappear as it fragmented in the face of intense radiation and heat from the sun.

For this reason, fans of seeing objects flying through the sky chose to focus on another newly discovered kite, Swan’s CometHowever, Atlas still flickered in its fragmented form. Recent photographs of Comet Atlas show it still crossing the inner Solar System as an unusual comet within another comet.

Images taken with large homemade telescopes, like the one shown above, show a small white mini-comet with its own tail, inside the largest green tail of the main comet.

“Comet Atlas is approaching the sun with a close-up approach in Mercury’s orbit on May 31,” wrote astronomer Tony Phillips on the specialized site spaceweather.com. “The intense solar heat may have caused the already battered core to become more fragmented [del cometa]Either activating new ‘internal kites’ or mixing everything together could disintegrate it into a trail of dust and gas. “

If Comet Atlas (or at least part of it) survives this turbulent journey around the sun and heads back into outer space, it is expected to return for another visit … in about 6,000 years.