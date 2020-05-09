ATEEZ, ‘The Next Generation of Hallyu’, Appointed As 2020 Korean Culture And Tourism Ambassadors

supply: Naver

On Could 8, ATEEZ has been appointed because the abroad cultural promotion ambassador to advertise Korea to the world.

As its first act as promotional ambassador, ATEEZ appeared in promotional movies for Discuss Discuss Korea and “Overcome Collectively,” a marketing campaign to introduce particular person strategies to stop the novel coronavirus illness.

ATEEZ debuted in October 2018 topped iTunes album charts around the globe and sold-out 2 world excursions. They succeeded to unfold , to unfold Korean tradition worldwide and take part in Hallyu occasions comparable to Discuss Discuss Korea, a world Korea-related content material competitors hosted by KOCIS.

Minister of Culture, Sports activities and Tourism Park Yang-woo mentioned, “I imagine you’re fulfilling the position of lots of of diplomats in informing the world about Korea.” on the appointment ceremony held on the ministry’s sensible work middle in Seoul’s Yongsan-gu District. “Any more, please really feel proud of representing the Korean authorities and diligently inform the world about Korean tradition.”

ATEEZ chief Kim Hongjoong mentioned, “As that is our first time being promotional ambassadors, we really feel a way of responsibility to do our greatest to broadly promote Korean tradition overseas.”

Minister Park Yang-woo has additionally mentioned he was impressed by ATEEZ members nice visuals.

Congratulations ATEEZ!

Watch ‘Overcome Collectively’ problem video beneath!