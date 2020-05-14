ATEEZ is named “The Leaders of Next Generation” by Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism+ATEEZ’s global success

unique supply: Naver

ATEEZ are an eyecathing global affect.

Since their debut in October 208, ATEEZ has made lots of numerous achievements.

ATEEZ was named on the Billboard World Album chart in its first week of debut with its first album TREASURE EP.1: All to Zero and has topped the Twitter Worldwide Pattern chart.

Their track Wonderland drew a lot consideration and surpassed 40 million views on Youtube in 2 months.

Additionally they received the “2019 MTV EMA Greatest Korean Act”, “2019 MAMA Worldwide Followers’ Selection” class and the 34th Golden Disc Awards’ “Next Technology” class.

Their social media channels even have effectively over 2 million followers on Instagram, and Youtube and Twitter have additionally surpassed 1 million followers.

This sort of response will also be demonstrated by ticket energy. The ATEEZ- The Expedition Tour, which befell 5 months after its debut, bought out all seats in 5 cities in North America and 10 cities in Europe.

Jeff Benjamin for Billboard U.S, got here into the highlight, noting that “ATEEZ has its personal stable storyline and musical appeal.”

Park Yang-woo, minister of tradition, tourism and sports activities, additionally stated, “I am very to nominate ATEEZ, the following era chief in Korean pop music, as an envoy for abroad tradition.”

As such, ATEEZ’s actions, which can present outstanding progress in numerous locations at house and overseas, are all of the extra anticipated.

Translation credit score: