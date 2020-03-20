Atari Is Not Releasing an ICO Token… It’s Releasing 2 Tokens and a Crypto Casino

Legendary online game firm the Atari Group will conduct an preliminary coin providing geared toward launching a cryptocurrency on line casino.

Atari was based in 1972 in Sunnyvale, California, although possession has modified fingers a number of occasions since then. The corporate at present belongs to Atari Interactive, a subsidiary of the French writer, Atari, SA. Its inventory is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris with a present market cap of just below $50 million.

And now the corporate’s coming into crypto. In response to the corporate’s March 10th press launch:

“In 2018, the Group had granted an Atari model license to Infinity Networks, Ltd (“INL”), to develop a blockchain challenge combining, on the one hand, the creation of a crypto-currency (Atari Token) and, however, the creation of a decentralized platform giving entry to all types of digital leisure, a very broad supply starting from video video games to movies and music.”

However for the reason that “challenge was not progressing on the velocity anticipated by Atari,” the corporate and INL ”amicably” terminated the settlement. Since recovering the rights, Atari Group has determined to separate its blockchain initiative into two separate tasks.

One Atari firm, two official tokens

The Atari Group is partnering with one other firm for help in going crypto:

“In partnership with the ICICB Group in successive steps by personal placements beginning as early as March 2020 with a public sale by September 30, 2020. Atari can also be engaged on the liquidity of the Atari Token by facilitating the registration of this token on the principle trade platforms. The phrases of the Atari Token can be introduced on the time of the launch, the Atari Group being entitled to 35% of the proceeds from the sale of the Atari Token.”

The corporate will even challenge Pong Token, with Pong being one of the in style video games developed by Atari again in 1972:

“The Group is at present creating one other digital foreign money (Pong Token) as a part of its operator license in Kenya, for native functions.”

Playing on cryptocurrencies

Relating to the use instances for the Atari Token, the corporate favors “use instances which might be closest to the area of video video games, with precedence being given to on-line casinos which might be playable with cryptocurrencies.” Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of Atari, SA, commented on the problem:

“The world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies is of serious curiosity to us, particularly within the domains of the online game trade and of on-line funds.”

Atari Group accomplice ICICB Group will “launch a on line casino utilizing cryptocurrencies” by September 30, 2020:

“The Atari Group is entitled to 50% of the web gaming revenues (quantities wagered minus winnings), and the ICICB Group has assured Atari the fee of an quantity of seven.5 million euros to Atari over a interval of three years.”

Profitable fundraising

On March 17, the Atari Group introduced that it raised a €3.26 million fairness spherical. A number of the proceeds will go to “finance the launch of latest video games” and let it “strengthen the advertising and marketing finances allotted to the Atari VCS.”

Although the Atari Group just isn’t the video gaming pioneer it as soon as was, it’s intriguing to see a publicly-traded firm with such a pedigree aggressively enter the cryptocurrency area.

With the rise of NFTs and good contracts, gaming has turn into considered one of blockchain know-how’s foremost use instances in recent times.