Atal Pension Yojana 2020 Apply Online Form / Statement / Calculator / Chart & Review

The government of India is launching the pension scheme in the name of our former prime minister Shri. Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The NDA lead government is giving the pension to the aged person of the nation.

With the help of the scheme, the aged person does not have to do work after 60 ages. The government will give the pension to the senior citizens of the nation. At some age, the work efficiency of the person is reduced. The person can not work as before so that the person has to stay at home

At the time of retirement, the income source of the person is not open. The person has to create their own income source. A person can start their own business; they can start their new office according to your talent.

The person can find another job that they can do. There are many options that are available for income.

However, If the person will not choose any of the options, then the person has to invest somewhere so that they can survive from the interest of their investment. The government of India is providing one scheme for the retired person who wants a pension after retirement.

However, the government will give a high interest in the investment of the person. For that reason, the government has launched a pension scheme for the aged people of the nation.

Atal Pension Scheme 2020:

The government of India has launched the pension scheme name Atal pension scheme, and they have to give the high-interest rate on the investment of the person. Under the scheme, the government will give the monthly pension to the senior citizen person.

In addition to the pension, the government will give security to the senior citizen person. However, in the fatal pension scheme, not only the aged person but also a young person can invest in the scheme.

As an investment plan, every year, the person has to invest some amount in the scheme, and the same amount is also invested by the government. Every year the government and the young person will invest the same money in the scheme.

However, after the age of 60 years, the government will give the pension to that person who had invested in the scheme until this years.

However, the government will decide the amount of the pension that is given to the investor. Yet, the government has decided the amount of the pension that is Rs.1000 to Rs.5000.

If any person wants to apply for the scheme, then they have to give the application form to the government. After the verification of the application form, the government will approve your pension from the department.

The procedure of applying in the scheme will be given here. Before starting the procedure of applying the scheme, the person should know the eligibility criteria of the scheme.

Eligibility Criteria of The Atal Pension Scheme:

Only citizens of India can apply for the Atal Pension Scheme.

A person who has the age of 18 to 40 years can apply for the scheme.

To get the pension after 60 years, the person has to invest for 20 years in the scheme. Then after 20 years, the government will give the specified pension to that person.

For the enrollment of the scheme, the government needs the aadhaar number and mobile number of the person.

The person should have a savings bank account, and they should be part of any national security scheme.

The person should not be a taxpayer in the country.

Application Form procedure for the Atal Pension Scheme: