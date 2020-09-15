At last! WhatsApp dark mode is now available on iOS and Android

WhatsApp



WhatsApp can now be used with Dark Mode on Android and iOS, the Facebook subsidiary company announced on Tuesday, March 3.

Users around the world can now use this feature, which was the most requested by the WhatsApp community, according to the statement. The official arrival happens after the Dark Mode had given signs of life in multiple occasions in the beta of the app.

“Dark Mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look in a familiar experience. It is designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments and hopefully help prevent those awkward moments that occur when your phone lights up an entire room,” WhatsApp says in the ad . “During testing we discovered that combining pure black and white creates an eye-fatigued contrast. So now you will see a dark gray background and off white that reduces screen brightness, cuts brightness, and improves contrast and ease of use. reading”.

It is important to mention that the Dark Mode on Android and iOS are not totally black. WhatsApp told CNET in Spanish that the versions of the dark mode on both platforms are dark gray and the tone may vary depending on the platform as it is made to complement the system.

WhatsApp celebrates the announcement with a funny video in which several people are seen suffering by the white interface of WhatsApp prior to the arrival of Dark Mode. Users of the app will become familiar with the martyrdom seen in the video. And in case you don’t notice, here we tell you: the video has a version of the song “The Sound of Silence” as the soundtrack.

The feature is available for both iOS and Android and is natively integrated into iOS 13 and Android 10, so the interface will change color depending on system settings. In Android 9 or earlier versions, users will have to activate the mode from WhatsApp settings. In this link we tell you how to activate the dark mode of WhatsApp on both platforms.

The availability of Dark Mode in WhatsApp will be from this Tuesday, but it could take time to reach all users. WhatsApp asks to update the application to the latest version (it may vary depending on the platform and the system version) and wait for the function to appear.



