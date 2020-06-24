Asutosh College merit list 2020 publish on www.autoshcollege.in:

The Asutosh College is going to declare the notification of the Asutosh College Merit List 2020 on the official site at www.autoshcollege.in. So the candidates who make registration in the Asutosh College they can check their merit list on the official site. As per the official notification, the college declares the fire merit list on the 15th of June 2020. After announcing of the all merit list candidates will get admission in the BA, MA Bengali, English Hons, BSC, Geology, Microbiology, MSC Zoology, Physics, Geography.

Asutosh College Merit List 2020:

The Asutosh College built in the year 1916 at the Shyamprasad Mukherjee Road, Kolkata. It is one of the greatest colleges in Kolkata. The University of Kolkata affiliates it. It provides undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visited the college in October 2002 and accredited it with C++ grade. Mother Teresa Global Award Conferred to Asutosh College for outstanding achievement and contribution in the field of Best College of the year 2012 on 28th April 2012. All the departments have their own library and well-organized laboratories for science departments.

Merit List 2020 for Asutosh College:

The Asutosh College declared the first merit list on the 15th June 2020 of the category wise on the official site at www.autoshcollege.in. The Asutosh College conducts the admission process for the students who willing to get admissions in the 1st year undergraduate Honors/ General courses in the academic year 2020. The Merit List Declare on the official site. So the students check the Merit List eagerly and go for the next process of the counseling process.

Asutosh College Merit List 2020 at www.autoshcollege.in:

The students who make registration in the Asutosh College check their Merit List on the official site which declared on the 15th of June 2020. Students have a good chance to get admissions at Asutosh College. So the students can review their Merit List on the official site at www.autoshcollege.in. TO get more information about the Asutosh College Merit List 2020 candidates to visit the official site.

Name of the College: Asutosh College, Kolkata

Asutosh College 1 st Merit List Date: 15 th June 2020

Merit List Date: 15 June 2020 Asutosh College Admission process starts on base on 1 st merit list: 21 st June 2020

merit list: 21 June 2020 Post Category: Asutosh College Merit List 2020

How to check Asutosh College Merit List 2020?

Students who fill the application form in the Asutosh College they first visit the official site of it www.autoshcollege.in. Then on the home page find the link to “Asutosh College Merit List 2020” and click on that. Then see the Merit List and get more details.

Asutosh College Merit list 2020

Official site: www.autoshcollege.in