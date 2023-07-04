Asur Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Shubh, the prime antagonist of India’s most highly anticipated crime-thriller drama series, Asur, is back again with more advanced technology weapons to conquer the world. If you have watched Asur Season 2, you may know the importance of the renewal of this series. For your relief, let me tell you that Asur Season 3 is expected to be released in 2024.



Asur – Rise of The Dark Side is an Indian crime thriller drama created and developed by excellent screenwriters Gaurav Shukla and Vibhav Shikdar. The show has received immense support from the audience and critics. For Instance, Asur has earned 8.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Here, you will find all the necessary details about Asur Season 3. We have mentioned the expected release dates, cast members, storyline, and trailer release for the Asur Season 3.

Asur Season 3 Release Date

The showrunners, Gaurav Shukla and Vibhav Shikdar have released two seasons of the Asur drama series. On top of that, Asur is regarded as one of the most highly anticipated crime-thriller drama series that revolves around Indian mythology. And that’s why fans are eagerly waiting for the Asur Season 3.

The Asur Season 1 premiered on the Voot platform on March 2, 2020. And after receiving colossal success, the makers launched the second installment of Asur on June 1, 2023. Since the storyline has developed the overall storyline, fans can’t wait to know about the show’s future.

It’s been just a few days since the Asur Season 2 was released on Jio Cinema; fans must wait for the final confirmation. We will update you with the latest information once we get final confirmation from the maker’s team. Till then, enjoy the earlier series of Asur.

Asur Season 3 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

The mastermind and the trickiest villain in Indian drama history, Shubh has gathered all the personal and professional data and jumped into Artificial Intelligence to take over the whole world.



The Asur storyline starts with Banaras City, where Shubh was born. Still, due to his astronomical birth chart, Shubh’s father starts believing that, Shubh is a demon by nature and has begun humiliating him since birth. As the story progresses, Shubh starts gaining all the powers a demon possesses and mysteriously kills many people.

Indian crime-thriller dramas have never seen such a brilliant and powerful villain. Later, Dhananjay Rajpoot, a forensic expert, came into the scene. The first seasons went through many murders, which Shubh planned. Every time, Shubh’s thinking and planning went one step ahead then the whole CBI team.

Shubh’s point of view is surrounded by Hindu mythology, where he wants to reach the pinnacle of crimes to become Kali (The Demon of Kaliyug). Apart from Dhananjay Rajpoot and Shubh Joshi, we have also been introduced to Barun Sobti (Nikhil Nair), Anupriya Goenka (Naina Nair), Ridhi Dogra (Nusrat Saeed), Sharib Hashmi (Lolark Dubey), Amey Wagh (Rasool Shaikh), and many others.

Asur Season 3 Cast Members List

The show makers have worked so well in the casting section. They have selected many talented and versatile actors and actresses, without whom the show wouldn’t get the desired results.

Official information for the release date and cast members for the Asur Season 3 has yet to be made public. Therefore, here we have provided a complete list of cast members of Asur Season 2. The below-mentioned cast members will return for the Asur Season 2.

Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay Rajpoot (DJ)

Anupriya Goenka as Naina Nair

Vishesh Bansal as Teen Shubh Joshi

Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair

Ridhi Dogra as Nusrat Saeed (Nus)

Shashank Awasthi as Pawan Chopra

Amey Wagh as Rasool Shaikh/Balbir Subeir

Sharib Hashmi as Lolark Dubey

Gaurav Arora as Kesar Bhardawaj (Mukund Agnihotri)

Adithi Kalkunte as Ishani Chaudhary

Meiyang Chang as Paul

Abhishek Chauhan as Adult Shubh Joshi

Anvita Sudarshan as Raina Singh

Deepak Qazir as Neelkanth Joshi

Archak Chhabra as Aditya Jalan

Nishank Verma as Samarth Ahuja

Anurita Jha as Shalini

Aditya Lal as Moksh

Barkha Bisht Sengupta as Vrinda Srivastav

Amit Anand Raut as Jagdish Munda

Atharva Vishwakarma as Anant

Bondip Sarma as Ankit Sharma

Jay Zaveri as Sajid Sheikh

Sunayna Baile as Lolark’s Wife

Jayant Raina as Radhacharan Joshi

Asur Season 3 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the makers have not revealed the official release date for the Asur Season 3; we don’t have the episode titles. Generally, the titles of episodes often release with the show’s premiere. Therefore, fans have to wait for the final premiere of Asur Season 3.

Here, we have mentioned a complete list of episode titles of the Asur Season 2.

Asur Season 2 Episode 01 – The Dance of Death

Asur Season 2 Episode 02 – The Past, The Present, and The Future

Asur Season 2 Episode 03 – Burning The Forest

Asur Season 2 Episode 04 – Designing The Future

Asur Season 2 Episode 05 – The Countdown Begins

Asur Season 2 Episode 06 – The Domino Effect

Asur Season 2 Episode 07 – Birth Of The New God

Asur Season 2 Episode 08 – The God’s Dilemma

Where Can I Watch Asur Season 3?

Asur has all the potential to be released for the third season. The second season’s finale has left many questions unanswered, so we can assume that the makers will release the third season by the end of 2024.

.@ArshadWarsi confirms #Asur season 2 shooting has already begun and will be more intense than season 1. The series release is scheduled for last quarter of 2021. pic.twitter.com/daUMlmETtW — LetsCinema (@letscinema) April 30, 2021

If you haven’t watched the Asur series yet, you are missing one of the best Indian crime-thriller dramas. Asur Season 1 was released on the Voot streaming service platform, and most recently, the makers have released the second season of Asur on Jio Cinema. So if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons, you can stream it on the respective platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Asur Season 3?

As of now, the showrunners have yet to share the number of episodes for Asur Season 3. Even the release date for the same is yet to be announced.



Still, the makers will drop eight episodes for the Asur Season 3. To maintain quantity and continuity.

Asur Season 3 Makers Team

Gaurav Shukla and Vibhav Shikdar are the creators of India’s most highly anticipated thriller-psychological drama, Asur. The storyline for Asur Seasons 1 and 2 was written and developed by Niren Bhatt, Abhijeet Khuman, Chirag Salian, and Abhishek Garg.

‘ASUR’ SEASON 2 NOW STREAMING ON JIO CINEMA… The second season of the much-loved series #Asur is here, what a show… The captivating thriller keeps you engrossed with its intelligent plot and unpredictable twists and turns. #Asur2 #ArshadWarsi #BarunSobti #Asur2OnJioCinema… pic.twitter.com/FxtjHlwVZG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 1, 2023

In addition to that, Oni Sen served as the show’s director, and Tanveer Bookwala worked as the producer for Asur Season 1. Sayak Bhattacharya performed the cinematography.

Asur Season 3 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, the makers have not announced the official release date for the Asur Season 3. However, it’s been just a few days since we received the second season of the Asur drama series. The makers need some time for the upcoming seasons.

However, we have provided a trailer link for the Asur Season 2. Click on the link mentioned above to watch Asur Season 2 trailer.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all you need to know about the Asur Season 3 release date. The official team of the Asur drama series went beyond the limits to produce such a marvelous crime-thriller drama series. Fan’s expectations need to be justified by releasing one more season. But as we mentioned, the official release date is yet to be announced; we must wait a while.

As soon as we get the official announcements from the team members, we will update you with the latest information. Until then, binge-watch all the episodes of Asur Seasons 1 and 2.