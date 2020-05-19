ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo dedicates handwritten letter of apology after violating social distancing advisory

On Could 19, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo devoted a handwritten letter of apology by way of his group’s official SNS, addressing the controversy and criticism surrounding his latest Itaewon bar outing with buddies together with BTS‘s Jungkook, Seventeen‘s Mingyu, and NCT 127‘s Jaehyun.

He wrote,

“Good day, that is Cha Eun Woo.First, I apologize for inflicting issues for therefore many individuals because of my careless actions.



Throughout a time when there are nonetheless quite a few healthcare staff and civilians preventing to beat COVID19 collectively, for somebody like me who even participated within the ‘Thanks Problem‘ to violate social distancing precautions and exit so complacently to a restaurant and bar in Itaewon with my acquaintances; it was mistaken, and I’m deeply reflecting on my actions. I’m sincerely apologetic towards so many individuals who’ve watched over me till now, and towards the followers who all the time trusted in me and cheered me on, for disappointing them. I’m additionally sorry towards my members, our firm workers, and all of these round me. Many individuals have despatched me their love which I cherish, and so I’ll work arduous to change into an individual who can assume and act as correctly. As soon as once more, I apologize for inflicting anxiousness and issues.”

In the meantime, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, BTS’s Jungkook, Seventeen’s Mingyu, and NCT 127’s Jaehyun are at present going through criticism because it was belatedly revealed that the 4 buddies visited a restaurant and two bars in Itaewon again on April 25, when a extreme social distancing advisory was nonetheless in impact.