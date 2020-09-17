Astronomers say Earth could have a new mini moon

Corbis via Getty Images



Apparently we could have a new space neighbor, at least for a while. Astronomers In the Catalina Sky Survey, a research program funded by NASA, they located an asteroid that became trapped in Earth’s gravity field.

“The Earth has a new object (possible mini moon) temporarily trapped and named 2020 CD3. On the night of February 15, my colleague at the Catalina Sky Survey, Teddy Pruyne and I found this object of magnitude 20,” Kacper Wierzchos tweeted Tuesday. .

BIG NEWS (thread 1/3). Earth has a new temporarily captured object/Possible mini-moon called 2020 CD3. On the night of Feb. 15, my Catalina Sky Survey teammate Teddy Pruyne and I found a 20th magnitude object. Here are the discovery images. pic.twitter.com/zLkXyGAkZl – Kacper Wierzchos (@WierzchosKacper) February 26, 2020

Wierzchos calculated that the asteroid has a diameter of between 1.9 and 3.5 meters. The Center for Minor Planets recognized the near-Earth object and it appears to have entered Earth orbit about three years ago. The Catalina Sky Survey is based at the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory in Tucson.

This is the second asteroid known to have entered Earth orbit. The previous one, 2006 RH120, was also discovered by CSS and orbited the Earth for 18 months between 2006 and 2007, as noted by the science writer Corey S. Powell.

The CSS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

