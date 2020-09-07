Astronauts give advice on how to live in the confinement

Screenshot by Bonnie Burton / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Social distancing and isolation will help reduce the coronavirus outbreak, but they are not easy things to do. But for astronauts like Canadian Chris Hadfield, that’s part of their job: being indoors with few supplies and away from family and friends is something astronauts have to get used to when working for months in orbit.

A few days ago Hadfield published a video (you can see it below) with suggestions for those who are having a job to work from home or who are simply feeling anxious about the pandemic.

Hadfield offers tips for dealing with the isolation she learned when she was in space. “You have to understand the risk itself, not just be afraid of things,” he said in the video. “Go to a reliable source and find out what the real risk you are facing right now.”

Hadfield recommends that you set a mission and have goals at times like this. Decide what you want to do and what you need to accomplish. It also suggests that you start a new project or study something like learning guitar or another language.

“Take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends, and take care of your spaceship,” Hadfield said.

WATCH: @AstroPeggy, one of the most successful astronauts in American history, shares her advice for staying in during the #coronavirus pandemic: “You have to be able to communicate effectively … that is the most important thing you have to be able to do.” pic.twitter.com/m3mzy0BOsE – CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 23, 2020

Hadfield wasn’t the only astronaut to offer advice for dealing with these tough times.

This week, astronaut Peggy Whitson (who broke the record for most days accumulated in space by a NASA astronaut) suggests that “it is very important to interact well with the people you live with. You must be able to communicate effectively.” .

And astronaut Scott Kelly wrote some suggestions in an opinion column in The New York Times.

POT



“You will see that keeping a plan will help you and your family adjust to a different work and home environment,” Kelly wrote. “When I returned to Earth, I missed the structure it had and had a hard time living without one.”

But Kelly thinks it’s also important to relax when you work from home. “Take time for fun activities: I would get together with my classmates to watch movies, with everything and snacks, and we saw everything game of Thrones complete twice. “

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin said, for his part, that he would lock himself up to protect himself from the virus (in more florid words). Wise advice, no doubt.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos

