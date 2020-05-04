ASTRO want to break through to a different world in mysterious MV for ‘Knock’

ASTRO has lastly opened their ‘Gateway‘!

On Could four KST, the group unveiled their seventh mini album ‘Gateway,’ that includes title music “Knock” and its accompanying music video. “Knock” is their first single again collectively as six members since January 2019’s “All Evening,” as member Moonbin was quickly inactive to recuperate from well being points.

“Knock” conveys the picture of standing in entrance of a door to a new world, getting ready to knock and at last enter to the opposite aspect. The music has an addictive melody and mysterious idea, with lyrics pointed to somebody they’re at the moment unable to meet with in this world, expressing the need to make it through to the world the place they’ll lastly be collectively without end.

In the meantime, ASTRO plans to take to VLIVE two hours after the album’s launch to host a particular VLIVE broadcast celebrating the brand new album with followers.

Take a look at the total music video for “Knock” above!