ASTRO snags their first win for “Knock” on Show Champion

ASTRO bought their first win for their comeback launch “Knock.”

5월 13일 쇼챔피언 ‘챔피언송’은? 아스트로(ASTRO)의 입니다! 글로벌 팬심을 두드린 파워 청량돌 ‘아스트로(ASTRO)’의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다💜 pic.twitter.com/NCWfDOxRxR (널> — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) Might 13, 2020

The official Twitter account for the present posted in regards to the win, saying: “The Champion Music for Might 13th’s Show Champion? It is ASTRO’s ‘Knock’! The shining idols stealing the hearts of followers across the globe, we sincerely ship our congratulations to ASTRO for their win.”

The group beat out robust contenders like Taeyeon, IU, and SUGA to safe the win!

Congratulations to ASTRO! Try footage of their win in addition to their efficiency of “Knock” under.