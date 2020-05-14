NEWS

ASTRO snags their first win for “Knock” on Show Champion

May 14, 2020
Cheena Khanna
ASTRO bought their first win for their comeback launch “Knock.”

The official Twitter account for the present posted in regards to the win, saying: “The Champion Music for Might 13th’s Show Champion? It is ASTRO’s ‘Knock’! The shining idols stealing the hearts of followers across the globe, we sincerely ship our congratulations to ASTRO for their win.” 

The group beat out robust contenders like Taeyeon, IU, and SUGA to safe the win! 

Congratulations to ASTRO! Try footage of their win in addition to their efficiency of “Knock” under. 

