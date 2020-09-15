Asteroid the size of a skyscraper would crash into Earth

Theodore R. Carriage



Every week, we see tabloids with alarmist headlines about asteroids that pass near the Earth that do not represent, in reality, any threat. This week is no different, except that, ironically, now there is an asteroid that is at risk of hitting us. Sooner or later, the tabloids will find out about asteroid 2020 DR2 and hang an apocalyptic headline on it, so let’s get ahead a bit: the danger is currently minimal and, if anything, decades away.

According to a report by the Planetary Defense Office of the European Space Agency, asteroid 2020 DR2 measures about 600 meters (1,969 feet) – which would be about the size of One World Trade Center in New York – and was seen for the first time on February 20. The asteroid has a 1 in 80,000 chance of hitting our planet in 2081 and a lower chance of impact in 2074.

This 2020 DR2 preliminary assessment places it high on NASA and other space agencies’ “risk list” for space objects that are monitored for possible impacts with Earth.

Typically, this hazard list is a collection of about two dozen objects with a score of zero on the Torino Scale, which means that there is no effective possibility of the object striking the surface of our planet. The 2020 DR2 is a rare case that has maintained a rating of 1 on the Torino Scale, even as more early observations arrive that allow astronomers to refine their model of the path the object will take in space.

The Torino Scale rates objects from zero to 10, so even though 2020 DR2 is currently the most risky asteroid, there is actually little reason to raise an alert. Here’s how NASA explains what a score of 1 on the Torino Scale means:

“A routine discovery in which a near-Earth pass is anticipated that does not pose an unusual level of danger. Current calculations show that the possibility of a collision is extremely unlikely that it should not generate public attention or concern. New telescopic observations they will most likely cause the rating to reset to zero. “

This, in fact, has already happened with another other asteroid discovered in February. Asteroid 2020 BW14 is even larger than 2020 DR2 and was originally rated 1 on the Torino Scale when it was first seen on February 7, but follow-up observations reduced it to zero and it was removed from the list. risk completely just three days later.

Astronomers will likely sooner or later determine that 2020 DR2 will pass Earth safely. For now, however, 2020 DR2 is one of the most interesting asteroids to observe in the inner solar system.

