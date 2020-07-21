Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Watch the first trailer for the new game in the series

Ubisoft



The Florence of the Renaissance. The Egypt of the Pharaohs. Pericles’ Greece. The Paris of the French Revolution. The video game saga Assassin’s Creed He has based his stories on different historical eras, and now it is the turn of the Vikings of medieval England, as revealed in the first film trailer of his new title, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, which the company Ubisoft plans to launch on Christmas 2020.

The new title will focus on Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior who seeks glory during the Nordic invasion of England in the 9th century. In addition, it was known that the game will be available both in the new generation (Xbox Series X and PS5) as in the current one for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Ubisoft revealed the different versions that will be available once the game is released later.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Gold Edition : Includes game and season pass.

: Includes game and season pass. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ultimate Edition : Includes base game, season pass, and Ultimate Bundle with access to exclusive customization content, Berserker Gear Bundle, Longship Bundle, and a Weapon and Gear Upgrade Set.

: Includes base game, season pass, and Ultimate Bundle with access to exclusive customization content, Berserker Gear Bundle, Longship Bundle, and a Weapon and Gear Upgrade Set. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Collection Edition: Includes base game, season pass, all Ultimate packs, a replica of Eivor and his ship, a collectible case, a game art book, a numbered certificate of authenticity, a Viking statue. This edition will be for sale only in the Ubisoft online store.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla It can now be booked from the Ubisoft page.

The Assassin’s Creed saga is Ubisoft’s most successful franchise, having sold more than 140 million units as of September 2019. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla It will launch on Christmas 2020, but does not have a specific date yet.

For people who don’t want to buy the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, Ubisoft will release the same game for the (including Xbox One X) and for the . In this way the gamers they will not be lost from accessing the game if they are not yet updated.