Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 Apply for 2564 Vacancies at www.assampolice.gov.in

Assam Police Recruitment Board has announced notification to fill 2564 Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 vacancies at website www.assampolice.gov.in.

Links for official Assam Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2020 to apply for various posts at www.assampolice.gov.in.

To apply you should be eligible as per the criteria mentioned in the notification so before applying in any of the recruitment first check out required qualification and other eligibility and then if you fit in all standards then only apply for the same. Fill all details in application form according to instructions and then submit it with required documents. After that, you will get a registration or application number that will be helpful to you in a further recruitment process.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 notification announced. Here are the eligibility details to apply in Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 at www.assampolice.gov.in.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020

2564 vacancies available

District Executive Force – 1438 posts

Assam Police Radio Organization – 806 posts

SDRF (Emergency Rescuer) – 120 posts

Fire & Emergency Service – 114 posts

Special Branch – 66 posts

Delhi Police – 20 posts (Male-10 & Female-20)

Candidates who have finished their 12th class education from any recognized educational board they will be eligible.

For Fire & Emergency Service and Assam Police Radio Organization applicants must have completed their 12th class with science stream from any recognized educational board.

To apply for any of the posts your age must be minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on July 1, 2020.

Age relaxation will be applicable as per the government regulations.

Candidates need to clear physical test, written test, personal interview, and medical test to get the job for which they have applied. If you could not clear one stage, then you will not be qualified for the further selection process to perform your best.

Candidates who will get the job they all will get Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- including grade pay of Rs.1900/- along with other allowances.

Official website: www.assampolice.gov.in