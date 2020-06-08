Assam Board HSE Routine 2020/ AHSEC Exam Time table 2020 at ahsec.nic.in

Assam Board HSE Routine 2020/ AHSEC Exam Scheme 2020 at ahsec.nic.in:

Assam Board has been declared notification AHSEC Time Table 2020 for their students at their official website www.ahsec.nic.in or online.assam.gov.in. This notification published on the official site of the AHSEC. Assam Higher Secondary Education Board Council will announce the Assam HSE Board timetable 2020 in 2020. Assam Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary conducts 12th exam every year and a large number of students attend the examination who studied in the various school of Assam Board.

We are informed that the timetable will be uploaded on the official site. The official site is www.ahsec.nic.in or online.assam.gov.in. Willing students who need to appear in this examination can check the AHSEC Time Table 2020. AHSEC Students will be able to check their timetable separately based on all three streams that are science, arts, and commerce. Assam board can upload the AHSEC Timetable Schedule in pdf format on the main portal site.

As we know the Assam Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Educational Counselling has conducted the examination in February and March. It is excepted that for this year we will also arrange in February 2020. The exam result will be declared within 2-3 months.

How to fill Assam AHSEC Exam form 2020:

First of all open the official site of the Assam Board ahsec.nic.in.

Now open the link “Online Exam Form 2020”.

If you are the new user, then click on the “register now” button.

Fill all the necessary detail and email id and password.

Then after Login again and fill the exam form.

Now print out the application form.

Finally, Assam Board Exams will be scheduled in February/ March so students have to start the preparation for the exam. To get more details, students can check the information about the AHSEC Exam 2020.

Official site:

Forget more detail visit these official portal site: www.ahsec.nic.in