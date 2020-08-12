Artist Madeleine Vivo has died

Actress Madeleine Vivo, known for her work in the film The Jade Mask, died of undisclosed causes.

It was the National Association of Interpreters that revealed the news of the death through their social networks.

“The #Directive Council and the #Vigilance Committee of @ANDIMexico communicate the sensitive death of the interpreter Madeleine Vivo”, reads its publication.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

According to IMDb data, the celebrity participated in various television and film productions during his career: he played the character of Mina in the series El Padre Gallo, and Lucía in La Máscara de Jade.

He was also part of projects such as Gertrudis, El Deseo en Autumn, Tú, Yo, Nosotros, Esperame en Siberia, Vida Mía, Chico Ramos and La Brújula Rota.